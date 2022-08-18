ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Britain Herald

Martin Kellogg Middle School holding Color Run and Community Fun Night

NEWINGTON – The Martin Kellogg Middle School (MKMS) community has a fun event planned to pump up school spirit at the start of the new year. The school’s first-ever Color Run and Community Fun Night is set to take place Sept. 21 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. behind the school on Harding Avenue.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Urban League of Greater Hartford holds backpack giveaway

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — Many lined up for the free outdoor event hosted by the Urban League of Greater Hartford on Sunday. Families in the area got some help preparing their kids for a healthy and productive school year with free school supplies and wellness resources. “One of the funnest parts of the year for […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale

PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Armenian Festival draws visitors from near and far

NEW BRITAIN – People of many ethnic backgrounds celebrated Armenian culture together over this past weekend. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection’s Annual Festival drew in local residents and community members Sunday - some of whom had never heard an oud be played or sampled losh kebab before.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

What Shoes Are In? Black, White, & On Clearance

Ronecia Caserta walked into EbLens looking for what most customers visiting the Whalley Avenue shoe store are eyeing these days: school-appropriate footwear that doesn’t break the bank. Caserta was one of a handful of customers browsing the shoe-filled walls of 60 Whalley Ave. midday on Monday, on the hunt...
New Britain Herald

Newington Public Schools welcoming back students this week

NEWINGTON – As summer break comes to a close, school officials are preparing to welcome students back. The first day of the 2022-23 school year for Newington Public Schools (NPS) is Thursday. All 900-plus staff members from across the district will gather in the Newington High School Auditorium at...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Roaring 20s Antique & Classic Car Club celebrates 50th Anniversary

SOUTHINGTON – When Tony Carneiro was 12 years old he caught a glimpse of a ‘57 Chevy Bel Air and set his sights out to get one for himself. Many years later the Wethersfield resident sat proudly behind his own hard-top model at the Roaring 20’s Antique and Classic Car Club’s 50th Annual Car Show and Swap Meet, held at the Southington Drive-In Sunday.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
HARTFORD, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Aug 22nd to 28th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 22, 2022 to Sunday, August 28th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/19/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops

(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.

