New Britain Herald
Martin Kellogg Middle School holding Color Run and Community Fun Night
NEWINGTON – The Martin Kellogg Middle School (MKMS) community has a fun event planned to pump up school spirit at the start of the new year. The school’s first-ever Color Run and Community Fun Night is set to take place Sept. 21 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. behind the school on Harding Avenue.
New Britain Herald
Back to School Youth Carnival happening Saturday at Chesley Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Youth Leadership Council of New Britain in partnership with the New Britain Police Department and YWCA will be hosting its annual Back to School Youth Carnival this Saturday. “This carnival is similar to July’s event but bigger because we do plan to give out book...
New Britain Herald
CCARC hosting Charity Golf Open at Timberlin to support people with disabilities
BERLIN – CCARC is hosting its 52nd annual Charity Golf Open to support people with disabilities on Sept. 14, with tee-offs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is located at the Timberlin Golf Course, 330 Southington Road. Vice President of Advancement Marcy Goodman said the organization’s golf...
Urban League of Greater Hartford holds backpack giveaway
HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — Many lined up for the free outdoor event hosted by the Urban League of Greater Hartford on Sunday. Families in the area got some help preparing their kids for a healthy and productive school year with free school supplies and wellness resources. “One of the funnest parts of the year for […]
New Britain Herald
Donation will allow Hungerford Nature Center to keep property beautiful, maintained
BERLIN – A donation from a local civic group has made it possible for the Hungerford Nature Center to keep its property beautiful and well maintained. The New Britain-Berlin Rotary Club recently presented the Kensington-based park with a grant which staff used to purchase a new Cub Cadet lawn tractor.
New Britain Herald
Southington Youth Services holding Red Cross' 'When I'm in Charge' course
SOUTHINGTON – The youth services department is hosting the American Red Cross course, “When I’m in Charge,” on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sue Williams, the youth services director and organizer of the event, said the program is popular and targets fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
westernmassnews.com
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Center of Excellence wants community to know it's open for collaboration, utilization
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain Center of Excellence is holding its grand opening at the end of this year, said Jermika Cost, director of community affairs. “The building is open but hasn’t been largely broadcasted yet,” Cost said. “Anybody in the community can collaborate with us, partner with us, and utilize the building.”
New Britain Herald
Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
New Britain Herald
Black Business Alliance hosting meet and greet on Arch Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Black Business Alliance is hosting a meet and greet for Black business owners and entrepreneurs Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tamaya Henry, a member of the organization’s outreach team, said it's the alliance’s first New Britain meet and greet. “We’ve had some in New...
New Britain Herald
Armenian Festival draws visitors from near and far
NEW BRITAIN – People of many ethnic backgrounds celebrated Armenian culture together over this past weekend. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection’s Annual Festival drew in local residents and community members Sunday - some of whom had never heard an oud be played or sampled losh kebab before.
What Shoes Are In? Black, White, & On Clearance
Ronecia Caserta walked into EbLens looking for what most customers visiting the Whalley Avenue shoe store are eyeing these days: school-appropriate footwear that doesn’t break the bank. Caserta was one of a handful of customers browsing the shoe-filled walls of 60 Whalley Ave. midday on Monday, on the hunt...
New Britain Herald
Newington Public Schools welcoming back students this week
NEWINGTON – As summer break comes to a close, school officials are preparing to welcome students back. The first day of the 2022-23 school year for Newington Public Schools (NPS) is Thursday. All 900-plus staff members from across the district will gather in the Newington High School Auditorium at...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
New Britain Herald
Roaring 20s Antique & Classic Car Club celebrates 50th Anniversary
SOUTHINGTON – When Tony Carneiro was 12 years old he caught a glimpse of a ‘57 Chevy Bel Air and set his sights out to get one for himself. Many years later the Wethersfield resident sat proudly behind his own hard-top model at the Roaring 20’s Antique and Classic Car Club’s 50th Annual Car Show and Swap Meet, held at the Southington Drive-In Sunday.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Turn Out for Hartford Puerto Rican Parade & Festival
Hartford came alive with the sights and sounds of Puerto Rico. From a parade to a festival, the annual celebration returned after a break during the pandemic. “It's just a good feeling. It's a good vibe. It's family-oriented, the noise, the music, everything is just joyful,” said Diane Ortiz.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 22nd to 28th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 22, 2022 to Sunday, August 28th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/19/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
