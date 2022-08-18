UPDATE: Cambridge deal with flooding

The city of Cambridge sent out the following information regarding the hard rains that hit the area on Wednesday, Aug. 17:

At around 5:30 p.m., the City of Cambridge began experiencing heavy rain, wind, and hail. In total we saw winds in excess of 40 mph, and approximately 4" of rain over a 1-to-2 hour period. This caused significant flooding on the roads throughout the City, as well as downed trees, power lines, and isolated power outages. While there were several stalled vehicles, we have no reports of injuries as a result of the storm. Cambridge Fire, Police, and Public Works is diligently working to remove obstructions from the road, and secure power lines. CenterPoint Energy, as well as the MN Department of Transportation have been contacted, and CenterPoint is on scene at this time. Now that the rain has stopped, the water levels should drop fairly rapidly, but at this time we are asking that all citizens remain in their homes, that anyone driving avoid standing water, and that citizens treat power lines as live and do not approach them for any reason. If you have individualized needs, please contact the Cambridge Emergency Operations Assistance at (763) 552-3276. I want to thank the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Police Department, and Cambridge Public Works Department for their prompt and professional response. Additionally I would like to thank Dispatch, our supporting agencies and our citizens who have provided valuable information about the damage throughout town. We will continue to provide updates on the City's Facebook page, and website which can be found www.ci.cambridge.mn.us. We will continue to assess scope of damage and work diligently to adjust the City's Incident Action Plan.

Evan C. Vogel, City Administrator

Cambridge sent out this update at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17:

At this time all roads in the City are cleared and safe for travel. All water has receded from the roadways, all trees have been cleared, and power lines secured. Thank you to Cambridge Fire, Police, and Public Works, to all emergency responders from assisting agencies, and to East Central Energy, CenterPoint Energy, other private partners. Please continue to use extreme caution around any downed power line. If you have standing water in your basement do not wade in it, and take specific care not to touch anything that may be connected to electricity such as a breaker. The Cambridge Emergency Operations Line will not be staffed past 23:00 and if you are experiencing an emergency, you should call 911. The City will be conducting further damage assessment in the morning and may issue additional guidance or information at that time.

Evan C. Vogel, City Administrator

Cambridge released this information just before noon on Thursday, Aug. 18:

Following the storms and flooding the City experienced the night of August 17, the City of Cambridge is conducting a daylight assessment throughout the City to fully understand the scope of the damage. The City is expecting additional rain and possible thunderstorms today but does not believe any will be severe. Regardless, because of the ground saturation this may still increase the chances of water entering resident's basements. If you have any standing water in your home, please do not wade in it and do not touch anything that may be connected to electricity. Additionally, there has been some tree damage throughout the City. At this time the City is not planning on doing street curb pickup of private tree or debris waste. If you have questions or concerns relating to the storm or the City response please, contact Emergency Management Director Will Pennings at 763-552-3270.

Sincerely, Evan C. Vogel, City Administrator.