Jaguars Training Camp: Tyson Campbell Showing Glimpses Of CB1 Potential

The 2021 second round draft pick has made major strides in his game this summer, garnering the attention of everybody around him.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected cornerback Tyson Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick last year, they knew that they were getting a player with undeniable physical traits and athletic ability.

Those traits have remained the case this summer, as he utilizes his fluid hip movement and change of direction to impose his will physically at the point of attack and make life difficult for opposing receivers.

The potential to be an impact player in the secondary has always been there and this year's training camp has highlighted just how far Campbell has come in his development. Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell praised his versatility in coverage.

“That’s what you can see in him,” Caldwell said. “You can see the versatility, he’s able to play outside, play inside, big receiver, small receiver. He can really cover any type of receiver he needs to, but right now we’ll just focus on letting him play left and right and then if we need to we can have him travel.”

The Jaguars players have also quickly taken notice of the massive strides that Campbell has made during the summer period. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has nothing but praise for the second year defensive back.

“I think just all around the board physically, I think he’s always been a freak physically,” Lawrence said. “Even that, it looks like he’s gotten, it looks stronger, a little bit faster, this offseason then just looking at his football IQ and the way he reads through plays.

"We had a play the other night in scrimmage where it looks like man then he ends up falling off last second and we had a sail, an out route almost picked it at the fourth down, you guys probably saw that one. Just the kind of stuff that he does, the little things. He’s playing with some more swag to him this year. It’s fun to watch. He’s done great. When you have a corner like that, that can cover anyone and has great instincts, he’s going to be great.”

Campbell’s performance has many speculating on whether or not he can ultimately become “that guy”. Could he grow to the point where he’s always going to be on the opponents best receiver? For defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, the focus in the short term is on how Campbell can be the perfect compliment to Shaq Griffin.

“Really with him and Shaq back there together, depending on the matchup and the receiver we’re going against, one guy might like this guy better or matchup against this one, so both guys can really be able to travel,” Caldwell said. “Same with D-Will (Darious Williams).”

There is little doubt that Tyson Campbell has been one of the stars of team periods to this point. Going into joint practices next week, Campbell will have the opportunity to show that he can excel against different offenses and raise his game to another level.

“It’s good because the intensity raises up because you’re not going against your own team,” Caldwell said.

“You can see different looks. You’re out here, we’ve been practicing for the last couple of weeks against the same offense, and now it’s time to see a different offense. Week to week you’re going to see different offenses, so just understanding that we can tweak our system for whatever offense we’re going against, and this will be really the third opportunity for us to see a different offense and be able to tweak it.”