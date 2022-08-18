ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 7 points

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX5Sm_0hMG9hZ100

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Robert “Beto” O’Rourke by seven percentage points in the race for governor, according to a new Dallas Morning News poll.

The poll was conducted in the first week of August by the University of Texas-Tyler and Dallas Morning News. It found that 85% of Republicans said they’d vote for Abbott; 81% of Democrats said they’d vote for O’Rourke.

The poll results show a slight decrease in Abbott's lead from a late June-early July Dallas Morning News poll that had Abbott at 51% and O’Rourke at 41%.

Prospective voters were asked in the August poll if they would “vote for Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke, Green Party nominee Delilah Barrios, Libertarian nominee Mark Tippetts or someone else;” 46% said they’d vote for Abbott, 39% for O’Rourke.

A July University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs poll had Abbott leading 49% to O’Rourke’s 44%. A July CBS poll also had Abbott leading O’Rourke, 49% to 41%.

A RealClear Politics polling average has Abbott holding a 6.8% lead over O’Rourke.

Abbott is seeking his third term as the Republican governor of Texas. O’Rourke, the former Democratic congressman from El Paso, is attempting to run for another statewide office after unsuccessfully trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. He also unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 Democratic primary.

According to Transparency USA, Gov. Abbott has $45.9 million cash on hand out of $69.5 million raised. O’Rourke has $23.9 million cash on hand out of $40.7 million raised.

O’Rourke is currently traveling 5,600 miles across the state, making 70 appearances in more than 65 counties over 49 days.

Abbott’s first television ad aired this week and gives a glimpse into his personal life, his marriage, and how he overcame the accident that put him in a wheelchair.

Nexstar Media Group will host the only gubernatorial debate on Sept. 30 for one hour. It will be held at the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley Edinburg campus and be moderated by KXAN Austin’s Britt Moreno. A panel of journalists, including KXAN Austin’s Sally Hernandez, Dallas Morning News’ Gromer Jeffers, and KSAT San Antonio’s Steve Spriester, will ask questions of the candidates.

The debate will be live and viewable in every media market, and on Spanish language stations, statewide.

The election is Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ted Cruz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy