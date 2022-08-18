ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
LEWISTON, ME
tornadopix.com

Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island

Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

32-Year-Old Wells Woman Dies in a Head-On Car Crash in Sanford

A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
SANFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Copper#Construction Site
mainebiz.biz

Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland

A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals

It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford

A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
SANFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother

SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
SANFORD, ME
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy