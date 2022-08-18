Read full article on original website
Watch Hot Air Balloon Make Unexpected Landing at a Gas Station in Lewiston, Maine
It was a big weekend in Lewiston with the 28th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn. Every year hundreds of people come out early in the morning to watch hot air balloons launch into the sky from Simard-Payne Memorial Park and soar over the skies of the twin cities. That is if they are able to stay in the air.
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
Portland Police Department offers $10,000 sign-on bonus for new hires
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is holding a hiring event on Aug. 29 to promote job openings for officer and 911 dispatcher positions. The incentive? New hires will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus with a five-year commitment. A news release from the Portland Police Department on Monday...
wabi.tv
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
tornadopix.com
Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island
Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
32-Year-Old Wells Woman Dies in a Head-On Car Crash in Sanford
A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
mainebiz.biz
Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland
A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
mainepublic.org
E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals
It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
WMTW
One person killed, two in severe condition after crash near Maine border
New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash in Madison that killed one person on Sunday. State police said three adults and five children were involved in the single-car crash on Route 16 at Ledge Pond Road around 3:47 p.m. Three adults were ejected from the SUV found on its...
WMTW
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother
SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
mainepublic.org
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
newsfromthestates.com
Commissioners hope proposed charter changes will lead to a ‘more democratic’ Portland
Portland voters will have the chance to vote on eight proposed changes to their city charter on Nov. 8 that some members of the Portland Charter Commission hope will lead to a more democratic city government that is responsive to the needs of its working-class residents. In July, the commission...
