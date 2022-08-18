ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting

Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WATE

Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Person
Lane Kiffin
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
TUPELO, MS
#Ole Miss Football#Football Team#American Football#College Football#College Sports
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022

The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Wanda Halbert out of country as her offices close to catch up, official says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After deciding to close all the Shelby County Clerk’s offices for the week, Clerk Wanda Halbert left the country, according to the state comptroller. “The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” wrote Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is AWOL while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Injuries Reported After Car Crash on University Ave

Oxford, MS (August 22, 2022) - On Sunday, August 21, there were reported injuries after a car crash in Oxford. The accident took place on University Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. The crash victims were provided aid by emergency responders at the scene. At least one person was transported to a local hospital, but no updates on their condition have been provided at this time.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need

Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS

