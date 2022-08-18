Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF
The coach of the Ole Miss Rebels congratulates his former quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, for winning the starting job with the UCF Knights.
Former Ole Miss Star John Rhys Plumlee Earns Starting Nod At New Program
Former Rebels do-it-all weapon John Rhys Plumlee is set to start at quarterback for UCF Week 1 against South Carolina State.
Ayden Williams Defines Ole Miss Decision, Impact of State Pride
Ole Miss recruit Ayden Williams explains why he committed, including wanting to stay within the state of Mississippi.
Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting
Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Ecru, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pontotoc High School football team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on August 22, 2022, 17:30:00. South Pontotoc High SchoolNorth Pontotoc High School.
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
Wanda Halbert out of country as her offices close to catch up, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After deciding to close all the Shelby County Clerk’s offices for the week, Clerk Wanda Halbert left the country, according to the state comptroller. “The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” wrote Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is AWOL while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”
Oxford, MS - Injuries Reported After Car Crash on University Ave
Oxford, MS (August 22, 2022) - On Sunday, August 21, there were reported injuries after a car crash in Oxford. The accident took place on University Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. The crash victims were provided aid by emergency responders at the scene. At least one person was transported to a local hospital, but no updates on their condition have been provided at this time.
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge. At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
Mississippi man arrested on five counts of credit card fraud
A Mississippi man was arrested last week on five counts of credit card fraud. On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was...
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
