ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with South Milwaukee Mayor Jim Shelenske to tell us what makes the city such a special hometown.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local businesses raising money for Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – The Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, owned by the Fazzari family, are two of 34 total restaurants and breweries raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event, Do Good with Food, was started by the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin dominates national mullet competition

Is Wisconsin the new mullet capital of the U.S.? The state boasts two national champions. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the kids division of an online contest, with high-school senior Cayden Kershaw of Wausau taking the teen division top prize. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third in the teen division.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls

Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
MOUNT HOREB, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bloody Mary#Localevent#Festival#Cbs#Tavern#Fiserv Forum#Supper Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
97ZOK

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild's Showtune Shake-Up

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On this week's Ra-Sing & Me-- we feature the details of the Racine Theatre Guild's first Signature Spotlight Concert of the 85th season. The show will bring the unexpected to the stage on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
RACINE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy