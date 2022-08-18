Read full article on original website
CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with South Milwaukee Mayor Jim Shelenske to tell us what makes the city such a special hometown.
CBS 58
Local businesses raising money for Children's Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – The Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, owned by the Fazzari family, are two of 34 total restaurants and breweries raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 25. The event, Do Good with Food, was started by the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet...
Which 90s Teen Star Was Doing Karaoke At A Wisconsin Dive Bar?
Wisconsin is full of entertainment throughout the state. Milwaukee has the most to do but Madison has Wisconsin Badgers football and Green Bay has the Packers. Let's not forget about Wisconsin Dells, which is a monster of a cash cow. One thing there is no short of in the fairyland...
CBS 58
"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
CBS 58
Wisconsin dominates national mullet competition
Is Wisconsin the new mullet capital of the U.S.? The state boasts two national champions. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the kids division of an online contest, with high-school senior Cayden Kershaw of Wausau taking the teen division top prize. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third in the teen division.
Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls
Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin church
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox6News Milwaukee and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, a YouTuber snuck into an abandoned church in Milwaukee, WI, and discovered skeletal remains.
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
CBS 58
Cycling back in time with the Wheelmen Saturday at Eagle's Old World Wisconsin
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This Saturday at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle, you can visit with the Wheelmen and their bicycles and tricycles, watch demonstrations of historic cycling, and enjoy a vintage cycle parade through the Crossroads Village in Eagle. With plenty of pedal power back to the past,...
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin claims winners in kids, teen divisions
Wisconsin is famous for its cheesehead sports fans. On Sunday, the state rocked its locks claimed a different kind of hair-raising distinction. Two of the winners from the 2022 USA Mullet Championships hail from the Badger State. Emmitt Bailey, 8, of Menomonie, won the kids division, while Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, placed first in the teen division, WITI-TV reported.
CBS 58
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
CBS 58
Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild's Showtune Shake-Up
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On this week's Ra-Sing & Me-- we feature the details of the Racine Theatre Guild's first Signature Spotlight Concert of the 85th season. The show will bring the unexpected to the stage on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
