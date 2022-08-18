ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

WFAA

Adventures galore at the Dallas Arboretum

DALLAS — Have fun at the Dallas Arboretum this Labor Day weekend!. It’s adventures galore during Kelley Family Days at the Dallas Arboretum for Labor Day weekend. Explore 66 acres of amazing gardens, fountains, fun statutes and create landscapes. Come discover where science and fun become one at...
DALLAS, TX
matadornetwork.com

Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food

You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
DALLAS, TX
seniorsmatter.com

Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas

A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top radio stations to listen to when driving around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays, everyone is listening to their playlists or a podcast when driving around town, but don’t forget there are some top-tier radio stations that provide a great listen during your morning/afternoon commute or whenever you’re riding around town!. The radio is something people of...
DALLAS, TX
visitmansfieldtexas.com

Fall Events in Mansfield

The temperatures may be a tad warm still but we're diving into fall, from Hispanic heritage to Halloween and Veterans Day! Save the dates and plan your trip to Mansfield for take it all in. September 4 (6:30 pm) Fat Daddy's Mansfield (781 W. Debbie Ln.) Don't miss the biggest...
MANSFIELD, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do In the Fort This Weekend

From Burgertown to Cowtown, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Fort Worth. Somebody get Wimpy on the line. Rahr & Sons Brewing is having its fourth annual Burger Week with a kickoff party on Saturday. Next week, more than 30 eateries in Fort Worth will offer a $6 specialty burger, through Aug. 28. Foodies will get an official ‘burger passport’ for you to navigate your way through the week. It kicks off this Saturday with food trucks, live music and drinks.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
PLANetizen

Dallas Names 66-Mile Bike and Walking Trail

Dallas residents have voted on the name of a new, 66-mile long biking and walking trail that will connect Dallas and the surrounding communities of Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. According to local officials, the DFW Discovery Trail will “promote healthy living, reduce traffic congestion and draw tourism for events like races,” writes Sarah Bahari in the Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
