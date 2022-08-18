Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
WFAA
Adventures galore at the Dallas Arboretum
DALLAS — Have fun at the Dallas Arboretum this Labor Day weekend!. It’s adventures galore during Kelley Family Days at the Dallas Arboretum for Labor Day weekend. Explore 66 acres of amazing gardens, fountains, fun statutes and create landscapes. Come discover where science and fun become one at...
matadornetwork.com
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
seniorsmatter.com
Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas
A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
Dozens of high-water rescues are underway as the drought-parched Dallas area gets a summer's worth of rain in a day
Dozens of high-water rescues were underway Monday -- amid more than 450 such pleas since the prior night -- as greater Dallas faces the threat of more flooding caused by sudden, climate crisis-fueled storms that have stunned parts of Texas afflicted by "flash drought."
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top radio stations to listen to when driving around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays, everyone is listening to their playlists or a podcast when driving around town, but don’t forget there are some top-tier radio stations that provide a great listen during your morning/afternoon commute or whenever you’re riding around town!. The radio is something people of...
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
WFAA
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
visitmansfieldtexas.com
Fall Events in Mansfield
The temperatures may be a tad warm still but we're diving into fall, from Hispanic heritage to Halloween and Veterans Day! Save the dates and plan your trip to Mansfield for take it all in. September 4 (6:30 pm) Fat Daddy's Mansfield (781 W. Debbie Ln.) Don't miss the biggest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
fwtx.com
5 Things To Do In the Fort This Weekend
From Burgertown to Cowtown, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Fort Worth. Somebody get Wimpy on the line. Rahr & Sons Brewing is having its fourth annual Burger Week with a kickoff party on Saturday. Next week, more than 30 eateries in Fort Worth will offer a $6 specialty burger, through Aug. 28. Foodies will get an official ‘burger passport’ for you to navigate your way through the week. It kicks off this Saturday with food trucks, live music and drinks.
Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela’s Bluffview Modern is a Study in Subtlety
If you know much about Dallas architects and builders, you can always spot a Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela collaboration. This Bluffview modern was a custom project for a young couple and one that I could tell meant a lot to Tibbs when we spoke last week. “The clients were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
PLANetizen
Dallas Names 66-Mile Bike and Walking Trail
Dallas residents have voted on the name of a new, 66-mile long biking and walking trail that will connect Dallas and the surrounding communities of Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. According to local officials, the DFW Discovery Trail will “promote healthy living, reduce traffic congestion and draw tourism for events like races,” writes Sarah Bahari in the Dallas Morning News.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
cw39.com
Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore. It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover...
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 1