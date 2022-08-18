Read full article on original website
Black Bear Capital Partners arranges $44M in permanent financing for Allendale Corporate Center
Allendale Corporate Center — a six building industrial portfolio — has been refinanced with a $44 million nonrecourse loan, provided by Morgan Stanley, according to a Monday announcement from Black Bear Capital Partners, which helped arranged the 10-year fixed-rate loan on a full-term interest-only basis at approximately 65% loan to value.
Sales in N.J. cannabis market outpacing those of more-established adult-use markets
When talking cannabis, despite having one of the lowest per capita retail counts of any adult-use market, New Jersey has seen a strong start to 2022, and Colorado-based BDSA, provider of the most accurate and comprehensive retail sales data for the cannabis industry, said it has stats to show the market’s strength.
Globally recognized cannabis brand Cookies opens Cookies Corners in Lodi
Cookies, one of the most globally recognized cannabis lifestyle brands, and TerrAscend, a top North American cannabis operator, on Friday cut the ribbon on Cookies Corners at the Apothecarium Lodi. Cookies Corners bills itself as a modern retail experience that enables customers to fully immerse themselves with the unique Cookies...
Russo Development, PGIM commence construction on 200,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Mahwah
Russo Development and its partner PGIM have begun construction of a 200,000-square-foot logistics/distribution facility at 1000 MacArthur Blvd. in Mahwah at the former office site of TD Bank, according to a Monday announcement from Russo. “Companies have been trending towards smaller office footprints for the past few years, necessitating municipalities...
Shipping company moving regional HQ from Piscataway to Georgia
Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd America LLC is moving its North American regional headquarters from Piscataway to Georgia, it confirmed to ROI-NJ. The closing of the Piscataway facility could cost as many as 149 employees their jobs, according to a federal WARN notice filed with the state. A spokesperson for the...
NAI James E. Hanson helps trade 5.6-acre industrial storage property in New Brunswick
NAI James E. Hanson on Monday said it brokered the sale of 5.6 acres of industrial outdoor storage at 703-711 Jersey Ave. in New Brunswick. NAI James E. Hanson’s Russell Verducci and Eric Demmers represented both the buyer and the seller, Ret Industrial, in the transaction. Situated in the...
NJ FamilyCare launches pilot program to promote perinatal care
NJ FamilyCare’s Perinatal Episode of Care program, a three-year pilot to test a new alternative payment model for prenatal, labor and postpartum services statewide, was announced Friday by first lady Tammy Murphy and Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman. The pilot’s goal is to improve maternity care by...
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.8M sale of mixed-use property in Red Bank
Red Bank-based Denholtz Properties just purchased a 35,000-square-foot mixed-use asset and adjacent parking lot located at 140-148 & 133 Broad St. in Red Bank for $4.8 million, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. C&W’s Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Schiff Real Property...
Arc of Warren County promotes Beben, Lalevee to C-suite
The administration and board of directors of the Arc of Warren County recently named Greg Beben as chief operating officer and Annamaria Lalevee as chief development & communications officer. Beben has been an employee of the Arc of Warren County for 30 years. The most recent position that he has...
Mayor: Tariffs are hurting N.J.’s economy — it’s time for lawmakers to prioritize repeal
With inflation surging to a new pandemic-era peak in June, with U.S. consumer prices jumping by 9.1% year-over-year and expectations for even higher inflation throughout this summer, we have reached the breaking point for many New Jersey businesses. It is time to closely examine the country’s trade and economic policy...
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
JLL arranges $31M refinancing for Class A office building in Union
JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $31 million in refinancing for Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 1085 Morris Ave. in Union. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, to secure the loan through Knighthead Funding LLC....
5-year infrastructure project by South Jersey Gas already is having impact
When South Jersey Gas officials secured approval in June from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to implement a five-year, $200 million Infrastructure Investment Program, they knew it could have great impact in the region — and they knew that impact could begin to be seen right away.
Jersey City’s 36 Jones St. ready: New mixed-use community in walking distance to Journal Square
Part of the redevelopment and growth of Jersey City, 36 Jones Street was previously a single family residence that dates back to the 1870s. The footprint is now a boutique multifamily/mixed-used ground-up building designed for the burgeoning neighborhood made up of urban professionals and families. Recently completed, move-ins are taking...
Residential eating disorder program opening in Cherry Hill will treat adolescents of all genders
Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, on Tuesday announced it will open a new residential eating disorder center in Cherry Hill in late 2022. Clementine Cherry Hill will provide care for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa,...
Catching up with … Linda Bowden
Linda Bowden, known as much for her longtime leadership at PNC Bank as her commitment to the state’s business and philanthropic communities, gives the obvious answer when asked about her favorite aspect of retirement. “Time is our most precious resource — and the greatest advantage of retirement is that...
