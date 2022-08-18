ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Globally recognized cannabis brand Cookies opens Cookies Corners in Lodi

Cookies, one of the most globally recognized cannabis lifestyle brands, and TerrAscend, a top North American cannabis operator, on Friday cut the ribbon on Cookies Corners at the Apothecarium Lodi. Cookies Corners bills itself as a modern retail experience that enables customers to fully immerse themselves with the unique Cookies...
LODI, NJ
roi-nj.com

Russo Development, PGIM commence construction on 200,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Mahwah

Russo Development and its partner PGIM have begun construction of a 200,000-square-foot logistics/distribution facility at 1000 MacArthur Blvd. in Mahwah at the former office site of TD Bank, according to a Monday announcement from Russo. “Companies have been trending towards smaller office footprints for the past few years, necessitating municipalities...
MAHWAH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
Local
California Business
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
roi-nj.com

Shipping company moving regional HQ from Piscataway to Georgia

Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd America LLC is moving its North American regional headquarters from Piscataway to Georgia, it confirmed to ROI-NJ. The closing of the Piscataway facility could cost as many as 149 employees their jobs, according to a federal WARN notice filed with the state. A spokesperson for the...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

NJ FamilyCare launches pilot program to promote perinatal care

NJ FamilyCare’s Perinatal Episode of Care program, a three-year pilot to test a new alternative payment model for prenatal, labor and postpartum services statewide, was announced Friday by first lady Tammy Murphy and Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman. The pilot’s goal is to improve maternity care by...
HEALTH
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.8M sale of mixed-use property in Red Bank

Red Bank-based Denholtz Properties just purchased a 35,000-square-foot mixed-use asset and adjacent parking lot located at 140-148 & 133 Broad St. in Red Bank for $4.8 million, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. C&W’s Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller, Schiff Real Property...
RED BANK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Portfolio Company#Personal Care Products#Business Industry#Linus Business#Core Industrial Partners#Arizona Natural Resources#Contract Filling Inc#Anr#Cfi
roi-nj.com

Arc of Warren County promotes Beben, Lalevee to C-suite

The administration and board of directors of the Arc of Warren County recently named Greg Beben as chief operating officer and Annamaria Lalevee as chief development & communications officer. Beben has been an employee of the Arc of Warren County for 30 years. The most recent position that he has...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL arranges $31M refinancing for Class A office building in Union

JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $31 million in refinancing for Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 1085 Morris Ave. in Union. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, to secure the loan through Knighthead Funding LLC....
UNION, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
roi-nj.com

Catching up with … Linda Bowden

Linda Bowden, known as much for her longtime leadership at PNC Bank as her commitment to the state’s business and philanthropic communities, gives the obvious answer when asked about her favorite aspect of retirement. “Time is our most precious resource — and the greatest advantage of retirement is that...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy