Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Mayor Defending Budget, Says It's Needed for Safer CityLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Make a splash in Grand Prairie with swimming, shopping, and more
In the heart of North Texas, just minutes from the DFW International Airport, Grand Prairie is a hub for family-friendly attractions and live music — think Lone Star Park, Ripley's Believe it or Not!, and The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie — along with shopping, nightlife, and more.
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas starting on Sunday, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth...
Fajitas, it’s what’s for dinner: Report says these Tex Mex restaurants are the best across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas
Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend. In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.
DFW Weather: How much rain will we get? And when? Here's the weekend weather timeline
DALLAS — How about that rain to bring an end to the 100 degree days?! It's not impossible to see another triple digit heat day through September, but it is not showing up on our 10-day. What is with the August rain?. August is one of our driest months,...
Where to Eat Near TCU — the Best Mexican, Pizza, Breakfast, Greek Restaurants and More
Welcome Home Frogs. TCU students are back on campus. But where are the best places to eat around TCU? Consider this your guide. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) As Texas Christian University students head back to school (the first day of classes is this Monday, August 22), it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near TCU, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Plan a getaway to Graham, home of Fort Belknap
Just under two hours west of Dallas-Fort Worth, Graham is a historic town that began on the frontier with Fort Belknap in 1851. The fort’s purpose was to protect and secure peace for the pioneer settlers and Native Americans who lived on two nearby reservations. Fort Belknap was decommissioned...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney.
Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”
The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Arlington.
VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
