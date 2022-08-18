ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
Weatherford, TX
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas

Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend. In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near TCU — the Best Mexican, Pizza, Breakfast, Greek Restaurants and More

Welcome Home Frogs. TCU students are back on campus. But where are the best places to eat around TCU? Consider this your guide. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) As Texas Christian University students head back to school (the first day of classes is this Monday, August 22), it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near TCU, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
FORT WORTH, TX
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

Plan a getaway to Graham, home of Fort Belknap

Just under two hours west of Dallas-Fort Worth, Graham is a historic town that began on the frontier with Fort Belknap in 1851. The fort’s purpose was to protect and secure peace for the pioneer settlers and Native Americans who lived on two nearby reservations. Fort Belknap was decommissioned...
GRAHAM, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”

The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

