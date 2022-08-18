ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Value Them Both recount is an ‘Animal House’ moment for Kansas politics | Opinion

By Dion Lefler
 5 days ago

Contemplating the ongoing recount of votes from the election that defeated the Value Them Both Amendment, I’m reminded of a scene from the 1978 movie “National Lampoon’s Animal House.” It comes after members of the Delta fraternity get expelled from college for various campus shenanigans:

Tim Matheson (Otter): I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.

John Belushi (Bluto): We’re just the guys to do it.

Forty-four years later, Mark Gietzen says hold my beer.

Gietzen, the former chairman of the Sedgwick County Republican Party — now leader of the Kansas Republican Assembly and the Kansas Coalition for Life — has pasted together enough funding to pay for a partial recount on the anti-abortion amendment that failed miserably in the Aug. 2 election.

Gietzen is best known for organizing the daily protest outside the Trust Women Clinic and for driving around in the cringe-worthy “Truth Truck,” a moving van featuring grisly, mural-size pictures of aborted fetuses.

To guarantee payment on the recount effort, Gietzen maxed out the Kansas Republican Assembly’s credit card, tapped into his Boeing retirement account and even offered his house as collateral. He and his supporters ultimately raised $120,000, far short of the $230,000 it would cost for a complete recount, but enough to count nine counties — including vote-rich Sedgwick, Johnson, Douglas and Shawnee counties.

You’ve got to admire the guy’s determination, if not his judgment.

Value Them Both lost by 59% to 41%. The chance that a recount could flip the election is absolute zero.

So why in the world would anyone want to lose the same election twice?

In Gietzen’s case, it’s because he’s swallowed the Big Lie about rigged elections hook, line, sinker, fisherman and boat.

As he told The Eagle: “The recount is step number one. After that, we’re going to do a sampling to find out whether people listed as voting actually voted or if there was some kind of hanky panky going on.”

He doesn’t seem to realize that’s actually an indictment of his own party.

If anybody here could rig an election, it would have to be Republicans, because they’re the only ones positioned to do it.

The secretary of state, a Republican, appoints the election commissioners in the four largest counties: Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Wyandotte. Democrats have held that office for nine months out of the last 71 years.

County clerks run elections in the smaller counties and they’re overwhelmingly Republicans.

Gietzen just seems to go through life blissfully unaware of the damage he does to his party and the causes he holds dear.

The Truth Truck is a perfect example. It doesn’t make people sympathetic to the pro-life cause, it repulses them. Even ardent pro-lifers shoo their kids away when Gietzen shows up with the gruesome vehicle.

The money financing the doomed recount attempt is money that could have been used in the fall to support Republican candidates in the general election.

And the recount has begun to focus more attention — and not in a good way — on the Republicans’ next big project, another constitutional amendment that will be on the November ballot. This one would give the GOP-dominated Legislature the authority to nullify any regulations established by departments that now answer to the governor.

Much of the opposition to Value Them Both was motivated by a deep distrust of the Legislature to responsibly handle abortion regulation.

The recount is a reminder that they beat back one power grab on Aug. 2, and it could inspire them to come back in November and vote “No” on giving the Legislature control over everything else. That could be disastrous for the GOP.

It’s quite the fallout for a really futile and stupid gesture on somebody’s part.

The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 57 votes.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Secretary of State says vote recount shows no systemic fraud

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released the results Monday of a recount that was conducted for two races and a ballot question from the August 2nd primary election, and he said the results show there is no systemic fraud in the state’s election process. The recounts were requested...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recount canvass of the Kansas abortion amendment vote, the Sedgwick County Election Office found that the outcome of the primary election did not change. In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In a story published August 22, 2022, about the abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported based on numbers provided by Sedgwick County that the side that supported the amendment changed by 87 votes. It changed by 57 votes.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kgou.org

Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election

Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kcur.org

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
KANSAS STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Republicans’ letter is basically untue

Concerning the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 edition of The Landmark headlined “Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid.”. I find the letter from Rebecca Rooney, Chair of the Platte County Republican Central Committee indicating the Biden election not valid basically untrue. For the last...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
