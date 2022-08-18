Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base. The Democratic establishment has largely lined up behind Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago. Running now as a moderate Democrat, Crist is facing 44-year-old Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes...
WyoFile
Cheyenne, WY
705
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.http://wyofile.com
Comments / 0