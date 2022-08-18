Read full article on original website
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
SPCA Monday: Connor and Katie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA’s Bethany Kloc joined News 4 at noon on Monday, along with kittens Connor and Katie, for SPCA Monday. Connor and Katie are 2.5-month-old siblings who were found with their mom in Buffalo when they were just a day old. The full segment can be viewed above. To inquire about […]
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
Deadalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5
The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
Fans Love This Bills Mafia Demolition Derby Car [PHOTOS]
The Erie County Fair has come to an end after it's very successful twelve day run in Hamburg, New York. The weather was mostly decent for the fun of the fair and after two long pandemic years, it sure was good to get back to the fair. From the concerts...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars
Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback. It was back with music, food, vendors, and even...
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
WKBW-TV
Which school supplies are worth the name-brand buy?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the kids head back to school, we know families spend a lot to get them ready. So we wanted to ask teachers what school supplies they thought were best to buy the name brand of, and which families could spend a little less on.
Asian Food and Culture Festival held downtown
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants. There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at […]
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets
Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
