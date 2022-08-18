ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Connor and Katie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA’s Bethany Kloc joined News 4 at noon on Monday, along with kittens Connor and Katie, for SPCA Monday. Connor and Katie are 2.5-month-old siblings who were found with their mom in Buffalo when they were just a day old. The full segment can be viewed above. To inquire about […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars

Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
WEST SENECA, NY
WKBW-TV

Which school supplies are worth the name-brand buy?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the kids head back to school, we know families spend a lot to get them ready. So we wanted to ask teachers what school supplies they thought were best to buy the name brand of, and which families could spend a little less on.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Asian Food and Culture Festival held downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants. There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets

Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
DUNKIRK, NY
WKTV

Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
UTICA, NY

