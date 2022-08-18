Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
Upshur County EMS hosts 2022 Expo at Maniac Mountain
BUCKHANNON — The 2022 Expo, hosted by the Upshur County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was held on Saturday, August 20 at Maniac Mountain. Local firemen brought firetrucks for the children of the community to explore. The local EMS and the HealthNet helicopter were there as well. The event began...
The Recorddelta
Kroger makes supply donation to Kentucky flood victims
BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon Kroger, located at 80 Skyline Plaza, delivered two pallets of Kroger water and a huge pallet of cleaning supplies to the Buckhannon Fire Department on Thursday, August 18, in preparation to be delivered to Kentucky. Kroger always likes to stick together. It could be our sister...
The Recorddelta
Council celebrates Stankus; discusses bond, levy funds
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus accepted a position with the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a deputy superintendent. Stankus was recognized and celebrated for providing years of service to Upshur County Schools at the Buckhannon City Council meeting on Thursday, August 18. Buckhannon...
The Recorddelta
Mon Health Medical Center receives Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Medical Center was recently awarded the Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award for the third year in a row by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Mon Health Medical Center was the only hospital in West Virginia to achieve this designation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Recorddelta
Tensions mount at City Council, Mayor tactfully addresses differences
BUCKHANNON — The last City Council meeting on Thursday, August 18 was described as lively and robust by City Recorder Randy Sanders. Tensions were high during some points of conversation; however, Mayor Robbie Skinner skillfully addressed the topic of difference of opinions. While the meeting began with lightheartedness, the...
Comments / 0