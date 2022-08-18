ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Wellington North affordable housing development completed in Clarkson

Elected officials and community leaders gathered on August 12 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Wellington North, a $16 million, 50-apartment affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Clarkson. Sixteen of the homes are reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.
CLARKSON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
Business
penfield.org

Supervisor's Note: Shadow Pines Update

I am sure many of you have spent time this summer enjoying recreational activities throughout the area, including at parks and lands right here in Penfield. I hope you had the opportunity to visit our Shadow Pines property. If you have not done so yet, I encourage you to get out and experience this gem located in the heart of our community.
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

RAMS Ed Van Wagner Memorial Model Airplane Show took flight Sunday

Palmyra , N.Y. — A treasured past-time took flight in Palmyra on Sunday. The Rams Ed Van Wagner Memorial model airplane show and open house drew in people from across the region. It was a chance for flyers to showcase their carefully crafted airplane models. The event lasted five...
PALMYRA, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Penfield boy with rare autoimmune disease looks to inspire other kids with medical issues

PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s the kind of pick-me-up that doesn’t take much effort but means a lot to a little boy from the Rochester area. Kylo West has severe food allergies and a rare autoimmune disease. He’s an active kid and also a budding YouTuber. Kylo’s goals include a request for more followers on his page — a welcome distraction to what he’s going through.
PENFIELD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ukrainian family resettling in Rochester-area looks back on journey

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A Ukrainian family is looking back at their journey since Russia invaded their home country nearly six months ago. Now the Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is helping the family of three resettle in the Rochester area. Spectrum News 1 is told that...
ROCHESTER, NY

