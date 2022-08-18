Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The NY Cannabis Growers and Processors Association is now the Cannabis Association of New York.
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. The New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association – an influential trade group – is rebranding itself as the Cannabis...
westsidenewsny.com
Wellington North affordable housing development completed in Clarkson
Elected officials and community leaders gathered on August 12 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Wellington North, a $16 million, 50-apartment affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Clarkson. Sixteen of the homes are reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is one of the largest counties in New York State. With hills, cities, open farmland, and the Finger Lakes, it comes as no surprise that there is a wide variety in real estate across the county. According to listings on Zillow.com as of August 22, there are seven […]
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Shadow Pines Update
I am sure many of you have spent time this summer enjoying recreational activities throughout the area, including at parks and lands right here in Penfield. I hope you had the opportunity to visit our Shadow Pines property. If you have not done so yet, I encourage you to get out and experience this gem located in the heart of our community.
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!
Looking for new restaurants to try out isn’t always easy. Whether you’re dealing with picky eaters, energetic children, or a need for variety, there’s one place you might not have heard of that ticks all the boxes: The Mercantile on Main.
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
13 WHAM
RAMS Ed Van Wagner Memorial Model Airplane Show took flight Sunday
Palmyra , N.Y. — A treasured past-time took flight in Palmyra on Sunday. The Rams Ed Van Wagner Memorial model airplane show and open house drew in people from across the region. It was a chance for flyers to showcase their carefully crafted airplane models. The event lasted five...
Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures
Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?. Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall. Long Acre Farms Wine Walk. Move over kids. This corn maze is just for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
urbancny.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
Fidelis Care celebrates back-to-school with backpack giveaway
Organizers of the event filled up approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies to give away to Rochester students who attended the event.
Judge dismisses Van Bortel lawsuit against Ford
Ruling that a Ford Motor Co. official’s promise to give auto dealer Kitty Van Bortel dibs on a sale of a rival Monroe County Ford dealership did not amount to a contract, a federal judge has dismissed Van Bortel’s lawsuit against Ford. The owner of Subaru, Ford and...
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Penfield boy with rare autoimmune disease looks to inspire other kids with medical issues
PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s the kind of pick-me-up that doesn’t take much effort but means a lot to a little boy from the Rochester area. Kylo West has severe food allergies and a rare autoimmune disease. He’s an active kid and also a budding YouTuber. Kylo’s goals include a request for more followers on his page — a welcome distraction to what he’s going through.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ukrainian family resettling in Rochester-area looks back on journey
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Ukrainian family is looking back at their journey since Russia invaded their home country nearly six months ago. Now the Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is helping the family of three resettle in the Rochester area. Spectrum News 1 is told that...
Comments / 0