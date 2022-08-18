Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
newscenter1.tv
Golden Hour Live rescheduled for Sept. 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Golden Hour Live featuring Nappy Roots has been rescheduled for Friday, September 30. The concert at Main Street Square was postponed August 17 due to an incident where Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was shot in the leg in Atlanta. Adams...
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Nappy Roots show postponed after member shot, injured
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Rapid City concert featuring hip-hop group Nappy Roots has been postponed. According to Downtown Rapid City, the Golden Hour Live concert series was to feature Nappy Roots on Saturday. The concert is being postponed because Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, is recovering after being shot in the leg in Atlanta.
newscenter1.tv
Range Days Rodeo underway at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Central States Fair hosted the Xtreme Broncs Finals on Sunday night. Brody Cress from Hillsdale, WY won the event and earned more $23,000. The action continued on Monday with the first of three performances of the Range Days Rodeo. Featured Highlights from Monday, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Terry Peak opens for mountain bikers, outdoor enthusiasts in monthly off-season venture
LEAD, S.D. – You do not need snow at Terry Peak to have a great time – in fact, visitors to the mountain on August 20-21 were able to take advantage of the rocky terrain and winding trails for some downhill mountain biking action. Mountain biking has been...
Black Hills Pioneer
newscenter1.tv
Central States Fair offering plenty of low-cost and even free fun
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is one too many corn dogs or turns on the Ferris wheel stretching your Central States Fair budget?. Not to worry, as there’s plenty of free entertainment scheduled daily at the Monument Health Community Stage and Soule Stage with music, magic, hypnotists and more. There’s also a number of performers who wander the fairgrounds, and for the younger kids, a free petting zoo hosted by the Future Farmers of America. There are also a number of open courses for hobbyists offered at no additional charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
2 dead in North Rapid shooting Saturday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two men are killed in a North Rapid City apartment Saturday. According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further...
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
kotatv.com
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to a sheriff’s office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
KEVN
Central States Fair is off to a good start
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening weekend showed an increased number of sales at the Central States Fair, with the Grandstand and Premier passes up by 75 percent over last year, along with the VIP passes up by 29 percent. According to the fair’s marketing and vendor manager, Jill Delay,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
kotatv.com
The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City. The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.
kbhbradio.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased in Hot Springs
PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
newscenter1.tv
National Blood Emergency: Supply levels fall nearly 50% since the beginning of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday morning, Vitalant issued a statement saying that the country is facing a nationwide blood emergency. Throughout the summer, blood supply levels have passed through the shortage and critically low levels. Vitalant Communications Manager Tori Robbins stated that “Vitalant strives to keep a four day supply of all blood types.”
newscenter1.tv
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead after shooting at mobile home
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a shooting in Pennington County Sunday. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home on Country Road early Sunday morning. The shooter has been identified and located. Officials say there is no threat...
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for 3 suspects involved in double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is looking for three suspects in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. The shooting occurred on 100 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City. The police department with help from the city/county special response team was able to arrest several people...
Comments / 0