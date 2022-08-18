Read full article on original website
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
Olivia Jean Boyd
Ms. Olivia Jean Boyd passed away on August 21, 2022 in Augusta, GA of a sudden illness. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Teresa Sumner of Statesboro, GA. and a stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Boyette of Augusta Georgia. Private services will be held Thursday at 11:00am. Friends may sign the...
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins
Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Michael Kenny Patrick
Mr. Michael Kenny Patrick, 49, of Sylvania, GA passed away at his home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Kenny was born in Savannah, GA to Joyce Elaine Seyle and Clifford Casey Patrick. He resided in Effingham County for most of his life. He recently worked at Lowe’s, and prior to that he installed floor coverings. Kenny attended Newington Baptist Church. He loved watching sports, especially Georgia Bulldogs football, as well as hunting and fishing and was regarded as a capable marksman.
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
WJCL
Police in Savannah spot little boy playing basketball by himself, challenge him to a game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The Savannah Police Department made some new friends with an impromptu basketball showdown during the weekend. According to SPD, officers Amber Smith and Michael Graham stopped at a church next to the Liberty City Community Center and spotted a little boy playing basketball.
Sum’mo Tea building a small business Communi’Tea on Savannah Avenue
Statesboro is a unique town. It has nooks and crannies of small business treasures interlaced throughout its city limits. And if you go roaming through its streets, you might stumble upon the trendy tea shop called Sum’mo Tea & Things on Savannah Avenue. Sum’mo Tea & Things boasts a...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS
Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
Bonnie Alice Blythe
Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 under the care of Bethany Hospice. She worked at The Warehouse as an interior designer for 30 years and was very talented in many artistic areas. She enjoyed singing in the choir at her church, at weddings and other occasions and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson
Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson, age 76, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. June was born on June 14th 1946 in Savannah, GA to the late John Remer Cowart Jr. and Harriet Crapse Cowart. She spent most of her life in Bulloch County as a homemaker and also working with her late husband at Statesboro Rent-A-Car. June was a member at Temple Baptist church in Statesboro.
1 Died, 3 Hospitalised Following A Two-Vehicle Crash In Midway (Midway, GA)
Georgia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Midway on Monday morning that left a person dead. According to the authorities, a 32-year-old female was driving a [..]
Barbara Sue Cowart Cox
Mrs. Barbara Sue Cowart Cox, age 87, died on Sunday August 21st 2022 at her home in Garfield, GA. Mrs. Barbara Sue was born on June 22nd 1935 at her home in Garfield to the late Mr. Calude M. Cowart and Mrs. Susie Gay Cowart. She was a graduate of Portal High School and attended Georgia Teachers College, graduating in 1955. She married Aldric F. Cox in 1957 and they lived in Savannah, GA for many years where she was an administrator with Chatham County Schools. In 1991 she retired after 33 years as an educator and moved back to Bulloch County. Barbara Sue was a member of Elam Baptist Church.
wtoc.com
Historic building being renovated into new recovery center
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic building in the heart of Lyons is getting big renovations. It’s set to be the future home of a walk-in facility for people suffering from things like substance abuse and other mental health challenges. This historic building has been used by many in...
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
wtoc.com
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
SPD: search underway for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
