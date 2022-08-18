Former Mass. trooper indicted on motor vehicle homicide charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

File photo -- Massachusetts State Police General Headquarters

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

A grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Carr was off-duty, drunk, and operating a 2020 Ford Explorer on Interstate 93 in Boston during the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2021, when he leaned over to kiss a woman who was in the front passenger seat and caused a truck to swerve into the median barrier, prosecutors allege.

Carr’s SUV sustained damage to the front driver’s side, its airbags deployed, and it came to a rest in the median, according to prosecutors. While his SUV was stopped, a motorcycle operated by 51-year-old Christopher Zike struck the vehicle.

Zike was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering injuries that resulted in his death at Boston Medical Center.

Carr and his passenger suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a Boston hospital, where detectives noted that he had “glassy eyes and spoke with a thick tongue.”

“As a member of law enforcement, Kristopher Carr had first-hand knowledge of the consequences that can result from driving drunk. That he chose to ignore those consequences cost Christopher Zike his life. My office is available to Mr. Zike’s loved ones – and all survivors of motor vehicle homicide – to ensure that they have the support and resources they need,” Hayden said in a statement.

Carr has been summoned to appear for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 4.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group