ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Mass. trooper indicted on motor vehicle homicide charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeoN6_0hMG74uz00
File photo -- Massachusetts State Police General Headquarters

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

A grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Carr was off-duty, drunk, and operating a 2020 Ford Explorer on Interstate 93 in Boston during the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2021, when he leaned over to kiss a woman who was in the front passenger seat and caused a truck to swerve into the median barrier, prosecutors allege.

Carr’s SUV sustained damage to the front driver’s side, its airbags deployed, and it came to a rest in the median, according to prosecutors. While his SUV was stopped, a motorcycle operated by 51-year-old Christopher Zike struck the vehicle.

Zike was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering injuries that resulted in his death at Boston Medical Center.

Carr and his passenger suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a Boston hospital, where detectives noted that he had “glassy eyes and spoke with a thick tongue.”

“As a member of law enforcement, Kristopher Carr had first-hand knowledge of the consequences that can result from driving drunk. That he chose to ignore those consequences cost Christopher Zike his life. My office is available to Mr. Zike’s loved ones – and all survivors of motor vehicle homicide – to ensure that they have the support and resources they need,” Hayden said in a statement.

Carr has been summoned to appear for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 4.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Monson, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people arrested for alleged involvement in string of airbag steering wheel thefts in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Michigan for their alleged involvement in a string of airbag and steering wheel thefts, police say. The Dearborn Police Department said in a news release that across Detroit, Michigan, there has been a rise in airbag thefts recently in General Motor vehicles — especially the Chevy Malibu. DPD decided to launch an investigation into the thefts.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Medical Center
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing outside Latino’s Cafe on County Street on Sunday around 9:15 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Woman Pushed To Ground After Being Tricked Into Car

The Providence Police Department is investigating an assault incident. It appears that two people ordered an Uber from the Salon Nightclub overnight Saturday, but they apparently got tricked into getting inside the wrong car. The driver was asked to pull over in front of Providence Place. Then the driver allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
123K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy