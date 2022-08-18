ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

WSAV News 3

Beaufort County committee approves plan to expand part of Highway 278 corridor without Town approval

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Highway 278 corridor expansion project may end up in two parts. That’s after a Beaufort County committee approved a resolution to start the building process now, without the approval of the Town of Hilton Head. The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of the $290 million […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September

Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Habitat for Humanity hosts Habitat Home Dedication ceremony

Exciting and overwhelming are the words one Garden City resident uses to describe the moment she got the keys to her brand new home.  Today, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrated a new homeowner closing on her mortgage after months of hard work. Inside the walls of Gabriell Brady’s new home—she takes a moment […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road.  Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging.  BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington

Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

