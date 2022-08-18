Read full article on original website
Beaufort County committee approves plan to expand part of Highway 278 corridor without Town approval
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Highway 278 corridor expansion project may end up in two parts. That’s after a Beaufort County committee approved a resolution to start the building process now, without the approval of the Town of Hilton Head. The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of the $290 million […]
wtoc.com
Savannah ranks second for most expensive areas to live in the state, according to a new study
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new national report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the U.S. is going through an affordable housing crisis. That resonates with many people around Savannah. The study reports prices in Savannah are out of reach. Step Up Savannah, a non-profit that helps lower...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
Renovation of historic allée at Botanic Garden nears completion
The Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University is a beautiful and historic piece of our community, and one of its most well-known features is currently undergoing an impressive renovation project. The garden, located on Bland Avenue near campus, spans more than 11 acres on what was Dan and Catharine (O’Neal)...
eatitandlikeit.com
Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September
Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a new project aimed at improving parts of US-280 near I-16. County officials approved a new red light at the intersection of 280 and Oracal Parkway at a recent commission meeting. The project is one of several set...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS
Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
Therapy SPOT to host community interest meeting for charity that provides adaptive tricycles
The Therapy SPOT is hosting an AMBUCS Community Interest Meeting on Thursday, September 1, from 6-7pm. AMBUCS was founded as American Business Clubs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. It then evolved into its current role as a nonprofit organization made up of local businesses, physical therapists,...
Huling named Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South
Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, has been promoted to President of Citizens Bank of the South (CBOTS) in Bulloch County. Huling initially joined CBOTS in April of 2017 following a successful tenure as AVP/. Loan Officer with Claxton Bank....
Habitat for Humanity hosts Habitat Home Dedication ceremony
Exciting and overwhelming are the words one Garden City resident uses to describe the moment she got the keys to her brand new home. Today, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrated a new homeowner closing on her mortgage after months of hard work. Inside the walls of Gabriell Brady’s new home—she takes a moment […]
wtoc.com
SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
wtoc.com
Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road. Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging. BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August […]
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
