ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Jupiter is glowing in new pictures from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

An early look at the view of Jupiter captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST, hinted at how precise and detailed our new view of the planet would be. But this week, NASA released another set of photos showing the cloud cover, rings, and moons of Jupiter in remarkable detail — and it was even better than scientists were hoping for.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy