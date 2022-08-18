ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

34 Unexpected Things To Bring To College You Probably Didn't Think Of

It's almost that time of year again where the kids quit their summer jobs and make their way back to dingy door rooms and endless hours spent in the library. This list has a bunch of different items that are a must have for an ideal college life. Maybe even some items that might not initially come to mind. So get to shopping! (You don't want your kid to have the worst dorm room in the hall).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Good Food#Design#Power Tool#Lifehacks#Amazon Say Goodbye#Amazon Odistar
CNN

Ariana Grande launches God Is A Woman body care collection

Ariana Grande steps into body care with the God Is A Woman body line. The new collection, which drops exclusively on ulta.com on Aug. 22 and hits Ulta shelves on Aug. 28, includes a body scrub, body cream, body oil and travel spray. Learn more about the star's first body care line.
CELEBRITIES
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs

A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy