Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Cabot Creamery Unveil The Perfect Pairing, a Beer Scientifically-Engineered to Pair with Cheddar Cheese

Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique 16th Anniversary Party, Friday, August 26th
Blooming Boutique is celebrating its 16-year anniversary in business this month. They have had such a wonderful time growing the business and interacting with amazing customers over these past 16 years. This is a big milestone, so they will be celebrating with a huge day-long party on Friday, August 26th at the Lewes location! From 10am – 2pm, stop in and enjoy the mimosa or the Bloody Mary bar. At 1pm, Tammy will be performing complimentary hand facials. Then from 4pm to 7pm, chocolate martinis, cake, wine, and other sweet treats will be served. All day long, receive surprise gifts with purchase as well as chances to win prizes. For this special day, all clothing and shoes in the store will be buy 1, get 1 70% off, excluding Fitflops.
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware gets ready to start construction on new $34M bldg in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware hopes to break ground on a new $34 million building soon. The goal is to start work on a facility in Milford in late September, located on West Liberty Way, just south of the Delaware Veterans Home and not too far from their current facility on Mattlind Way.
capemayvibe.com
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post
Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
Win Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All This Week on 94.5 PST
The Firefly Music Festival is back, and this year's lineup looks absolutely incredible. 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to ALL FOUR Days of this incredible festival... for free. The Firefly Music Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 22. It runs through Sunday, September 25 at the...
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
shorelocalnews.com
Food Truck at Ocean City Municipal Airport Now Open Daily
Food truck serving a breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Café” is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury, and it serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options.
Cape Gazette
Richard S. Cordrey, longtime legislator, farmer
Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore and Secretary of Finance Richard S. Cordrey passed away peacefully at his Millsboro home Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the age of 88 years. He served as a member of the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, 24 of which were spent in the State Senate from 1972-96. In 2005, he was selected by Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, a former Senate colleague, to serve as her Secretary of Finance, an office he held for the next four years.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE - NEW PRICE $279,000-
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE DE - NEW PRICE $279,000- This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Victorian home on a corner lot has been taken down to the studs and been completely remodeled. It has a nice sized back yard for the family and entertaining. There is now a first floor suite that could easily be used as in an in law suite . All bedrooms are spacious unlike new construction where many of the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Many of the original architectural features have been retained including a beautiful staircase in the Living Room. A lot of the original hardwood floors have been kept and refinished and look wonderful. You can live in quiet & peaceful Bridgeville and still visit the beach in 30-45 minutes. The kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. There is half bath/utility room off the kitchen with a separate entrance. The HVAC systems are brand new. There are 2 systems. One for the upstairs and one for the downstairs. This really saves a lot of the utilities. Keep the upstairs low during the day when it's not needed. All of the electrical and plumbing have been replaced and upgraded. The exit doors have all been replaced. The roof is approximately 8 years old. There is a partial basement and a full attic for storage. BEST THING NO HOA!
WBOC
DNREC to Hold Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits...
The Dispatch
Tram Supervisors Lauded For Boardwalk Fire Actions
OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building. Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a...
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN
(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
Comments / 0