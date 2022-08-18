Read full article on original website
Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair
Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
Introducing The 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
The 2022 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture has been unveiled. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture for the last 20 years, began work on the 54th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York over a week ago. The butter used for the...
Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!
One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures
Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?. Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall. Long Acre Farms Wine Walk. Move over kids. This corn maze is just for...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health
2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health. Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:
New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo
Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event. The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
Good Grief! A Charlie Brown Christmas Will Hit The Stage in Utica, New York
There's one cartoon that is the epitome of the holiday season arriving, and that is in fact Charlie Brown. The Thanksgiving special, the Christmas special, it is a sign that the season is finally upon us. Well, I guess Christmas is going to be here before we know it. Christmas...
CNY Corn Field Transformed Into Tribute for Our Farmers Feeding America
A Central New York farm is honoring all the farmers who keep America fed. The Teel Farm in Barneveld, New York has transformed its cornfield into a tribute to our hard-working farmers and a thank you to those who support them. "We wanted to thank everyone for the continued support this sweetcorn season."
Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year
From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
Another Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State
Less than a month after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the New York state-Canadian border, another tremor has occurred. As a drought has been dominating weather-related news across the state this summer, New York does see its share of seismic activity. WVIB says the quake struck Monday afternoon. According...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Do You Have What It Takes To Be Utica’s Next Pierogi Eating Champion?
Another eating challenge is hitting the streets in Utica this month, and it involves potato and cheese pierogi. The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 21 and 22 on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.
MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair
Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go. New Exhibits. There will also be...
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
