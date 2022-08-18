ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport

A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body

A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn...
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time.  Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017.  Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings.  Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
