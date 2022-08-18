Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport
A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body
A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
nbcrightnow.com
University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn...
Delta Air Lines to Introduce Three Class Service at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Beginning October 6
LEWISTON - For the first time in the airport's history, Beginning October 6, 2022, a major network airline will fly three-class scheduled service to and from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport for the first time in the airport's history. Delta Air Lines plans to introduce a 70-seat Embraer 175, which will...
University of Idaho students temporarily housed in hotel
Students at the University of Idaho are temporarily being housed at the Fairbridge Inn, about a quarter mile from campus. School officials expect they will be able to accommodate these students on campus in the coming weeks.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
‘I’m sorry’: Freeman school shooter apologizes ahead of sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since opening fire at Freeman High School, Caleb Sharpe apologized for what he did. Sharpe removed his mask on the last day of sentencing hearings to say sorry to his victims. “I’m sorry to the community. I’m sorry to Jordan, Gracie and...
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time. Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017. Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
