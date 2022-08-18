Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Grain markets open on a high note | Tuesday August 23, 2022
September corn is up 19¢ to $6.52 and September soybeans are up 20¢ to $15.47. All three wheat markets are up this morning. CBOT wheat is up 10¢. KC wheat is up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Lean hogs are up this morning by...
Agriculture Online
Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday. AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm but improved U.S. weather caps gains; corn down
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Monday, supported by bargain-buying, although expectations of much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest limited gains. Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the size of the crop there.
Agriculture Online
Corn, soybean condition decline for 3 straight weeks
The USDA released its 21st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rise on short-covering, bargain buying
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, with short-covering and bargain buying in focus after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sank to its lowest level since February last week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said export inspections of wheat totaled 594,273 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. That was in line with trade forecasts of 250,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 17-1/4 cents higher at $7.88-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 17-3/4 cents at $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 10-3/4 cents to $8.97-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders union UGA on Monday cut Ukraine's 2022 combined grain and oilseeds crop forecast to 64.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 69.4 million due to a smaller-than-expected harvested area caused by the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down with global benchmarks, rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline of wheat in Chicago and rising pressure from new crops, analysts said on Monday, adding the pace of exports remained slow and farmers were concerned about storage capacity. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $325 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 850,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 890,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Prices in the domestic market fell as well as supply is rising rapidly, first of all of low protein 5th grade wheat, according to Sovecon. "Farmers are getting concerned about the storage availability: the crop is huge, sales are sluggish and the sunflower and corn harvest is approaching," Sovecon said, adding that it had observed such a situation for the first time since the 2017/18 season. There is a strong demand from the Russian farmers for grain storage bags and the equipment for them, it added. Russia remains mostly dry and temperatures are above normal, Sovecon said, adding that this could damage spring wheat and some late crops. "This also is becoming an issue for winter planting which is starting currently," it said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains on 172,000 hectares compared to 288,000 hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t +400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,950 rbls/t +275 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,420/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t -$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $967.3/t -$80.2 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 18*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 92.5 72.0 13.6 Crop, as of same 81.0 60.3 14.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.97 4.35 3.39 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.92 3.21 2.57 date in 2021 Harvested area, 23.3 16.6 4.0 mln hectares Harvested area, as 27.8 18.8 5.6 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn gains nearly 1.5% as U.S. crop deteriorates in hot, dry weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped to a one-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1.4% after a U.S. government report showed condition of the crop worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose around half a percent. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn at six-week high as heat curbs U.S. yields; wheat extends climb
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a U.S. government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1% each.
Agriculture Online
Around 720,000 tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A total of 33 cargo ships carrying around 719,549 tonnes of foodstuffs have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Turkey that monitors...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan harvests 3.3 mln T of grains as yield jumps
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 3.3 million tonnes of grains from 13.9% of the sown area so far during their harvest, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's agriculture minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, said on Tuesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.46 tonnes per hectare this year from 0.91...
Agriculture Online
Ascot, Marsh insure grain ship from Ukraine's Black Sea ports
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Broker Marsh and Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said on Tuesday they have provided coverage for a vessel carrying grain and food products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under its new marine cargo and war insurance facility. Launched last month, it provides coverage up to $50...
Agriculture Online
India says not planning to import wheat
MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although the grain had not yet been shipped. India, the world's second biggest producer of wheat, banned private overseas sales of the grain on...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pesticide sales in Brazil jump as prices rise -industry group
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pesticide sales in Brazil rose by almost 18% to 34.26 billion reais ($6.65 billion) in the first half of the year, industry group Sindiveg told Reuters on Monday, attributing the rise to higher logistics and raw material costs. Sindiveg represents companies like Adama, Nutrien...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rally on U.S. harvest concerns; wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.7% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
Consultancy SovEcon says Russia's wheat exports down 27% y/y in July-Aug
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - SovEcon agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday that Russian wheat exports in July-August, the first two months of the 2022/23 season, amounted to 5.9 million tonnes, a decline of 27% from the year-earlier period and the lowest volume since 2017/18. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Agriculture Online
Managing the uncertainty of ’23 crop margins
Growers are already making plans for the ’23 crop as they purchase fall fertilizer and book fuel needs. The University of Illinois recently released an early estimate for ’23 crop costs versus those of the ’22 crop. Non-land costs are expected to increase 9% for corn and 6% for soybeans, respectively. Most ag economists expect inflationary pressures and geopolitical issues to continue that could result in extreme crop margin volatility.
