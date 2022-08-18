ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Jesus
#Fpl
90min

Charlotte FC supporters 'deserve' MLS Cup Playoffs qualification, believes Lattanzio

Charlotte FC interim head coach Christian Lattanzio has vowed to 'fight until the end' to deliver an MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the club's supporters. CLTFC have enjoyed excellent support since entering Major League Soccer at the start of this season, breaking the MLS attendance record in their first-ever home match and sitting second in the league for average attendance.
