Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 3
The best goals from the third gameweek of the Premier League, including strikes from James Maddison, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Jadon Sancho.
Erik ten Hag relishing challenge of 'restoring' Man Utd
Erik ten Hag is not scared of the challenge facing him at Manchester United.
Real Madrid to have increased Bernabeu capacity for opening home game of 2022/23 season
Real Madrid will have an increased capacity at the Bernabeu for their first home game of the 2022/23 season.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
New England Revolution signs Nacho Gil
The New England Revolution have signed Ignacio “Nacho” Gil from Spanish second-tier side FC Cartagena to a one-year contract.
Damion Lowe labels Inter Miami 'top team' after 2-1 triumph over Toronto FC
Inter Miami triumphed 2-1 over Toronto FC on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Jean Mota and Ariel Lassiter propelled the team to fifth place on the Eastern Conference table. The South Florida side now stands undefeated in their last five games, coming back after a turbulent start...
Joao Pedro: Newcastle continue talks as other clubs join hunt
Newcastle confident of sealing deal for Watford's Joao Pedro - but other Premier League clubs are also interested.
MLS players of the week: From Carranza to Cucho
90min ranks the top five players from the latest round of games in the 2022 MLS season.
Christian Pulisic likely to remain at Chelsea this summer
Christian Pulisic is likely to remain a Chelsea player beyond the closing of the current transfer window, 90min understands.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy joins Rotherham on season-long loan
Arsenal have loaned right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy out to Championship side Rotherham.
Liverpool: Midfielders the Reds should sign this summer
Liverpool: Midfielders the Reds should sign this summer
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Charlotte FC supporters 'deserve' MLS Cup Playoffs qualification, believes Lattanzio
Charlotte FC interim head coach Christian Lattanzio has vowed to 'fight until the end' to deliver an MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the club's supporters. CLTFC have enjoyed excellent support since entering Major League Soccer at the start of this season, breaking the MLS attendance record in their first-ever home match and sitting second in the league for average attendance.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Wolves open talks with Stuttgart over striker Sasa Kalajdzic
Wolves have held talks with Stuttgart over striker Sasa Kalajdzic.
Why do Man Utd fans hate the Glazers?
Manchester United fans are desperate to see the back of the Glazer family, who have owned the club since the late Malcolm Glazer instigated a controversial leve
Dejan Kulusevski: 'Antonio Conte wants me to kill opponents & not have fun'
Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski has opened up on the lofty demands that head coach Antonio Conte has of him.
