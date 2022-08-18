Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeannette school merger would benefit students
I had a conference call with the state Department of Education some time ago, and the only way a merger between Jeannette City and Hempfield Area school districts can happen is if the Jeannette City School Board has five votes in favor of a merger. When five votes are received, then the board would approach Hempfield to consider accepting a merger with Jeannette.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Opening of Franklin Regional's solicitor post draws critics
Franklin Regional School District is accepting proposals for the position of district solicitor. Several district residents questioned school director Diana Altieri Hand’s motion the end of the Aug. 1 board meeting to reopen the solicitor’s position. The move was not part of the board’s posted agenda but passed by a 5-4 vote.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After historic season, Leechburg hungry for more
First winning season since 1991. First time in the playoffs since 1988. First playoff victory since 1978. First team in Alle-Kiski Valley history to score 500 points in a season make playoffs. The list goes on and on. The Blue Devils finished 9-3 overall before being eliminated by Cornell in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District officials seek to fill empty school board seat
Elizabeth Rosemeyer has stepped down from her elected post, creating a vacancy on the Penn Hills School Board. Her resignation was submitted Aug. 11 and was accepted by the board at its Aug. 17 meeting. Rosemeyer told the Tribune-Review she was leaving for personal reasons, and those responsibilities would not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Golf Club to host 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open
The USGA is returning to Fox Chapel Golf Club for another national championship. The Seth Raynor-designed club will host the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the golf governing body announced Monday. Fox Chapel will welcome 120 of the world’s top 50-and-older women Aug. 1-4, 2024. Two other sites,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver County professor earns U.S. Dept. of Justice award for domestic-violence research
A Penn State Beaver professor and volunteer with domestic-abuse nonprofit Crisis Center North has been presented with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Crime Victims Research Award. John Chapin, 58, of Center, a survivor of childhood domestic violence who now researches the subject, was given the award which “recognizes individual...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen players invested in finding success
When the clock struck zeroes in the fourth quarter of his team’s WPIAL Class A playoff loss to Cornell, Monessen coach Wade Brown noticed something surprising: Several of his players were crying. An outpouring of emotion isn’t unusual in the wake of a crucial loss. Brown, however, wasn’t sure...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more
Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen looks to build on ‘promising finish’ to 2021 season
Football camp 2021 was full of uncertainty for Monessen. The Greyhounds were coming off a winless season during which they had to forfeit their final three games because of a personnel shortage. They also were under a new coach: Wade Brown. When the dust settled, Monessen had won four games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022
The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite graduation losses, Carmichaels expects to be right in thick of Tri-County South race
Losing a quarterback who passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards and a player who set the program’s all-time scoring record to graduation would be a lot for any high school team, let alone one in Class A. That’s the situation Carmichaels finds itself in in 2022, but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After rare down season, Jeannette ready to rebuild under new coach Tom Paulone
It’s a mid-July evening and Jeannette is returning home from a 7-on-7 workout as the sky begins to dim toward nightfall. About 10 hours later, the team reassembles for a rise-and-shine workout. “We get done with a 7-on-7 at 8:30 at night and we’re back at 7:15 the next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankles Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala
A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne ready to build off solid football season, starting Saturday at Florida State
A peculiar bit of music will continue to permeate the air on campus at Duquesne University leading into this weekend. On the orders of football coach Jerry Schmitt, the Florida State War Chant song has been blasted through the speakers at Rooney Field this month as the Dukes conduct fall camp practices.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local nursing homes among 2 dozen statewide set to strike over wages, accountability
Employees of nursing homes in Lower Burrell and North Huntingdon are among 24 long-term care facilities in the state who have voted to strike because of unfair labor practices and a lack of accountability, according to union officials. Four of the nursing homes are owned by Comprehensive Healthcare, which operates...
Comments / 0