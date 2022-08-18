ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Drop The Rubber Match 2-0 To Kentucky

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 2-0 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs got a stellar performance from their starter, Mitch Lambson (L, 6-8), but the offense fell quiet in the loss.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Fall 6-4 In Genomes Comeback

WALDORF, Md. – The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes rallied for four runs in the eighth inning in their comeback win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night. Despite a strong performance from Alex Merithew, the Blue Crabs’ bullpen could not hold the lead, giving the Genomes a 6-4 victory.
WALDORF, MD
parentherald.com

Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation

An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament To Be Held In October

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event has generated over...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Bay Net

Charles Cordell Langley, Sr.

Charles Cordell Langley, Sr., “Nookie”, 90, of Great Mills, MD passed away on August 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on February 15, 1932 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah Alberta Dement Langley and the late Phillip Neal Langley. Charles was the...
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Walter J. English, Age 69; Last Seen In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Walter J. English, 69y/o black male. Last seen: Foxchase in Great Mills, MD on 08/23/22 at 06:30 a.m. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate...
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Edward – Kennett

Edward Kennett, 92, of Avenue, MD passed away on August 17, 2022 at home with his loving family at his side. Eddie was born in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 1929, to the late John Kennett and Catherine Bailey Kennett. As a youngster, Eddie would get on his bicycle (after his parents went to work) and bike from S.W. D.C. to his grandparents farm in Avenue, MD! Think about that for a moment – a kid on a single speed bike with a pedal brake riding on Branch Avenue/Route 5 and other country roads which were just a bit better than passable in those days and roughly 60 miles each way! After Eddie had made this trip on his bike several times, his parents decided to let him move to the family farm where he has remained for the best part of his life.
AVENUE, MD
Bay Net

John Ignatius Armsworthy, Sr.

John Ignatius Armsworthy, Sr. “Johnny”, 81, of California, MD, passed away on August 14, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 22, 1940 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Evelyn Anna Mae Armsworthy and the late William Ignatius Armsworthy, Jr. Johnny was the loving husband of Dorothy Lorraine Armsworthy, whom he married in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, on June 12, 1965. He is survived by his son, John I. “Jay” Armsworthy, Jr. of California, MD and his daughter-in-law Michelle Armsworthy of California, MD. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Adkins, and his brother-in-law Jimmy Adkins.
CALIFORNIA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Hall
Bay Net

William Henry Bennett Jr.

William Henry Bennett, “Bill”, 73, of Drayden, MD, formerly of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away of August 10, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 12, 1947 in Desoto, FL, he was the son of the late Hilda Burke Bennett and the late William Herman Bennett. Bill was...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somerset#Rbi
Bay Net

Young Minds Take On STEM Challenges

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This summer, on Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12, students from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties came to the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) building on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus for a STEM summer camp. Dr. Danilo Romero organized the camp, which focused on electrical and mechanical engineering. Dr. Romero is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and the Director of the Electrical Engineering Program at USMSM.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

60’s Music Takes Over Solomons

SOLOMONS, Md. – Three Iconic groups took to the stage at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum as this year’s Waterside Music Series came to an end. The Beach Boys, The Temptations, and The Four Tops rocked the night away as they performed some of the biggest hits of the 1960’s.
SOLOMONS, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy