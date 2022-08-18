Edward Kennett, 92, of Avenue, MD passed away on August 17, 2022 at home with his loving family at his side. Eddie was born in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 1929, to the late John Kennett and Catherine Bailey Kennett. As a youngster, Eddie would get on his bicycle (after his parents went to work) and bike from S.W. D.C. to his grandparents farm in Avenue, MD! Think about that for a moment – a kid on a single speed bike with a pedal brake riding on Branch Avenue/Route 5 and other country roads which were just a bit better than passable in those days and roughly 60 miles each way! After Eddie had made this trip on his bike several times, his parents decided to let him move to the family farm where he has remained for the best part of his life.

