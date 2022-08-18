Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Drop The Rubber Match 2-0 To Kentucky
WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 2-0 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs got a stellar performance from their starter, Mitch Lambson (L, 6-8), but the offense fell quiet in the loss.
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Fall 6-4 In Genomes Comeback
WALDORF, Md. – The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes rallied for four runs in the eighth inning in their comeback win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night. Despite a strong performance from Alex Merithew, the Blue Crabs’ bullpen could not hold the lead, giving the Genomes a 6-4 victory.
parentherald.com
Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation
An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
Bay Net
26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament To Be Held In October
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event has generated over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Charles Cordell Langley, Sr.
Charles Cordell Langley, Sr., “Nookie”, 90, of Great Mills, MD passed away on August 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on February 15, 1932 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah Alberta Dement Langley and the late Phillip Neal Langley. Charles was the...
Bay Net
MISSING: Walter J. English, Age 69; Last Seen In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Walter J. English, 69y/o black male. Last seen: Foxchase in Great Mills, MD on 08/23/22 at 06:30 a.m. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate...
Bay Net
Edward – Kennett
Edward Kennett, 92, of Avenue, MD passed away on August 17, 2022 at home with his loving family at his side. Eddie was born in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 1929, to the late John Kennett and Catherine Bailey Kennett. As a youngster, Eddie would get on his bicycle (after his parents went to work) and bike from S.W. D.C. to his grandparents farm in Avenue, MD! Think about that for a moment – a kid on a single speed bike with a pedal brake riding on Branch Avenue/Route 5 and other country roads which were just a bit better than passable in those days and roughly 60 miles each way! After Eddie had made this trip on his bike several times, his parents decided to let him move to the family farm where he has remained for the best part of his life.
Bay Net
John Ignatius Armsworthy, Sr.
John Ignatius Armsworthy, Sr. “Johnny”, 81, of California, MD, passed away on August 14, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 22, 1940 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Evelyn Anna Mae Armsworthy and the late William Ignatius Armsworthy, Jr. Johnny was the loving husband of Dorothy Lorraine Armsworthy, whom he married in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, on June 12, 1965. He is survived by his son, John I. “Jay” Armsworthy, Jr. of California, MD and his daughter-in-law Michelle Armsworthy of California, MD. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Adkins, and his brother-in-law Jimmy Adkins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Net
St. Mary’s College Of Maryland President Jordan Speaks At Historic Sotterley
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan was one of the principal invited speakers at Historic Sotterley’s “Day of Unity and Healing” on Saturday, August 20, 2022. In delivering the educational call to action for the day, President Jordan fashioned her...
fox5dc.com
Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina
Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon. The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
Bay Net
William Henry Bennett Jr.
William Henry Bennett, “Bill”, 73, of Drayden, MD, formerly of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away of August 10, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 12, 1947 in Desoto, FL, he was the son of the late Hilda Burke Bennett and the late William Herman Bennett. Bill was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Patuxent Habitat Veterans Program And BPOE Elks Lodge #2092 Partner To Help Local Veteran
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Recently Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Critical Repair Program was contacted by Dan Muchow who was doing some mold remediation on Jim and Debbie Everhart’s home. He realized it was far more than he could handle and needed assistance to have drywall and...
Bay Net
Former BayNet Correspondent Writes Modern-Day Camelot Tale With NY Times Best Seller
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Cyn Mackley, a former correspondent for The BayNet, has released “Camelot West Virginia” with New York Times Best Selling Mystery Author Emma Jameson. In addition to her work as a journalist, Mackley is the author of 11 mystery novels. “My inspiration (for the book)...
Bay Net
Young Minds Take On STEM Challenges
CALIFORNIA, Md. – This summer, on Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12, students from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties came to the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) building on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus for a STEM summer camp. Dr. Danilo Romero organized the camp, which focused on electrical and mechanical engineering. Dr. Romero is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and the Director of the Electrical Engineering Program at USMSM.
Bay Net
Tonkins Named Director Of Transportation For Charles County Public Schools
LA PLATA, Md. – Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., today announced at the Board of Education work session, the hiring of Jason Tonkins as the director of transportation. He is set to begin work with CCPS on Sept. 12. Tonkins has more than 20 years of experience in operations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
Bay Net
60’s Music Takes Over Solomons
SOLOMONS, Md. – Three Iconic groups took to the stage at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum as this year’s Waterside Music Series came to an end. The Beach Boys, The Temptations, and The Four Tops rocked the night away as they performed some of the biggest hits of the 1960’s.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
Comments / 0