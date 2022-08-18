ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Inflation Reduction Act Is a Huge Win for Climate But Still Falls Short

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been hailed as the most significant climate legislation ever passed in the U.S. but its many caveats could allow the fossil fuel industry to continue thriving. The legislation enacted by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 includes funding for the construction of nearly 1...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy