Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Inflation Reduction Act Is a Huge Win for Climate But Still Falls Short
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been hailed as the most significant climate legislation ever passed in the U.S. but its many caveats could allow the fossil fuel industry to continue thriving. The legislation enacted by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 includes funding for the construction of nearly 1...
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Gonzales bringing new GOP delegation to El Paso
A West Texas congressman is bringing a Republican delegation to El Paso this week so they can meet with locals coping with the economic downturn and talk to law enforcement officials about immigration and border security.
"It's Become A Total Worldwide Thing Now": People Are Sharing Things That The United States Has Made Popular Abroad
"Nobody here has any idea about the actual history behind it. Everyone just celebrates because of US television."
Comments / 0