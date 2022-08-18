ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TechCrunch

As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform

Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
TechCrunch

Parsing FTX’s 2021 growth in a Coinbase context

The data that CNBC uncovered paints a picture of strong growth, but a limited one — it didn’t get ahold of Q2 numbers. The information, FTX’s trailing private market cap, and recent data concerning Coinbase’s financial performance set up an interesting question: Is Coinbase cheap, or is FTX overvalued?
TechCrunch

Ramp will now let businesses flexibly finance bills

The latter appears to be true in Ramp’s case. The corporate spend startup launched its bill pay feature in October of 2021, building upon its corporate card business and accounting software product. Within half a year of going to market, according to co-founder and CEO Eric Glyman, Ramp went...
TechCrunch

Mural raised $5.6M to help brands deploy DAO treasuries

Mural, a crypto firm focused on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) infrastructure, has raised $5.6 million in seed funding, the company’s co-founders Sinclair Toffa and Kevin Alvarez-Fung exclusively told TechCrunch. This was the company’s first outside capital raise through investors like Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Ventures, Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group,...
TechCrunch

Instacart clears path to IPO

The foodstuff delivery service has expanded its offerings over time to include a grocer-focused software platform and advertising services. Its expanded product mix and growth in consumer demand for its core grocery delivery service helped Instacart grow more rapidly in Q2 2022 than it managed in the first quarter of this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.
TechCrunch

4 ways founders can amplify revenue during hard times

It’s so simple and effective that it makes you wonder why no one thought of it before. This example can serve as adequate inspiration for businesses, especially as the markets show no signs of recovery: How can companies, hoping to retain revenue during the recession, do something similar?. Companies...
TechCrunch

Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay

In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
TechCrunch

Deposits banks $5M for its plug-and-play approach to financial product creation

Enter Deposits, a Dallas-based finance startup offering a cloud-based, plug-and-play feature to simplify the implementation of digital banking tools for companies like credit unions, community banks, insurers, retailers and brands. Co-founder and CEO Joseph Akintolayo started the company with Daniel Paramo in 2019 after years of working with banks and...
TechCrunch

Luminovo raises money to reduce waste in electronics manufacturing

One of the big shifts in electronics has been the global supply chain, which is still limping along since 2020. Without live insights and projections for what is about to happen, electronic engineers are fumbling in the dark, at best facing delays, at worst facing expensive redesigns or product cancellations.
TechCrunch

YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA

Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, Zemu VC, a number of prominent European family offices, and strategic angel investors participated in the latest round. Zywa was founded by Alok Kumar (CEO) and Nuha Hashem (CTO) in 2021, inspired by their lived experiences in the gulf...
