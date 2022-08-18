Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
TechCrunch
As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform
Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
TechCrunch
Parsing FTX’s 2021 growth in a Coinbase context
The data that CNBC uncovered paints a picture of strong growth, but a limited one — it didn’t get ahold of Q2 numbers. The information, FTX’s trailing private market cap, and recent data concerning Coinbase’s financial performance set up an interesting question: Is Coinbase cheap, or is FTX overvalued?
TechCrunch
Ramp will now let businesses flexibly finance bills
The latter appears to be true in Ramp’s case. The corporate spend startup launched its bill pay feature in October of 2021, building upon its corporate card business and accounting software product. Within half a year of going to market, according to co-founder and CEO Eric Glyman, Ramp went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Mural raised $5.6M to help brands deploy DAO treasuries
Mural, a crypto firm focused on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) infrastructure, has raised $5.6 million in seed funding, the company’s co-founders Sinclair Toffa and Kevin Alvarez-Fung exclusively told TechCrunch. This was the company’s first outside capital raise through investors like Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Ventures, Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group,...
TechCrunch
Instacart clears path to IPO
The foodstuff delivery service has expanded its offerings over time to include a grocer-focused software platform and advertising services. Its expanded product mix and growth in consumer demand for its core grocery delivery service helped Instacart grow more rapidly in Q2 2022 than it managed in the first quarter of this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Collectible trading card marketplace TCGplayer sells to eBay for $295M
Have you remembered to drink water today? You can’t live off coffee and Red Bull alone. Look after yourself, you good-looking but dehydrated startup nerds. We care about you, and we want you to thrive!. Okay, with that out of the way, let’s dive into the news! — Christine...
TechCrunch
Indian crypto entrepreneur’s blockchain venture seeks seed funding at $200 million valuation
Shetty is raising $20 million to $30 million in a seed financing round for his blockchain startup Shardeum, sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. The funding round proposes to value the startup at about $200 million, the sources added. The Spartan Group, Struck Crypto, Big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
4 ways founders can amplify revenue during hard times
It’s so simple and effective that it makes you wonder why no one thought of it before. This example can serve as adequate inspiration for businesses, especially as the markets show no signs of recovery: How can companies, hoping to retain revenue during the recession, do something similar?. Companies...
TechCrunch
Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay
In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
TechCrunch
Deposits banks $5M for its plug-and-play approach to financial product creation
Enter Deposits, a Dallas-based finance startup offering a cloud-based, plug-and-play feature to simplify the implementation of digital banking tools for companies like credit unions, community banks, insurers, retailers and brands. Co-founder and CEO Joseph Akintolayo started the company with Daniel Paramo in 2019 after years of working with banks and...
TechCrunch
Ava Labs’ John Wu talks growth and the upside of a crypto winter at TC Sessions: Crypto
While some experts say bundle up for a harsh crypto winter, others remain bullish. This dichotomy is just one reason we’re thrilled that John Wu, president of Ava Labs, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Ava Labs, backed by a16z, developed the...
TechCrunch
Luminovo raises money to reduce waste in electronics manufacturing
One of the big shifts in electronics has been the global supply chain, which is still limping along since 2020. Without live insights and projections for what is about to happen, electronic engineers are fumbling in the dark, at best facing delays, at worst facing expensive redesigns or product cancellations.
TechCrunch
YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA
Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, Zemu VC, a number of prominent European family offices, and strategic angel investors participated in the latest round. Zywa was founded by Alok Kumar (CEO) and Nuha Hashem (CTO) in 2021, inspired by their lived experiences in the gulf...
Comments / 0