Orofino, ID

AJ Barnett
3d ago

this is a good company. have done business with them in the past and was impressed with thier business model. layout, and friendly atmosphere .

Big Country News

Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance

LEWISTON - Beginning 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (August 23) and through the morning of Wednesday, August 24, residents in the Grelle Avenue area from 11th - 15th street will experience reduced water pressure as L.O.I.D. crews perform maintenance activity for improved main line service. Crews will be onsite throughout the night.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms

KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
KAMIAH, ID
KLEWTV

Wildfire near Graves Creek Road in Idaho County

Idaho County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls from the area of Graves Creed Road on Saturday around 6:19 p.m. According to a press release sent to KLEW, an Idaho County Deputy responded to the area from Grangeville. After speaking with an individual who lives in the area, it was discovered...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
LAPWAI, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
KLEWTV

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Grangeville

Idaho County deputies arrested two people Friday evening on drug-related charges. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies were on routine patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in Grangeville. ICSO K9 Mic, which is a drug dog, gave deputies his signal that...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Community Open House Featuring New State-of-the-Art Da Vinci Surgical System

LEWISTON - On Friday, August 26, Tri-State Memorial Hospital will host a Community Open House featuring their new state-of-the-art Da Vinci Surgical System. The open house will also offer attendees the opportunity to learn about additional Tri-State clinics and services. In attendance will be Family Practice Providers, representatives from Aquavia...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
CLARKSTON, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash

GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
