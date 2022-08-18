Read full article on original website
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman faces up to four decades behind bars after being indicted on drug charges. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Irene Guerrero conspired with others to distribute meth on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation from February 2021 to August 2022. Guerrero pled not guilty to the indictment on Friday, August 12.
