ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Governor and cabinet approve LNG facility in Jacksonville

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal aimed at building a liquefied natural gas facility in Jacksonville. Eagle LNG Partners LLC plans to build the facility along the St. Johns River to produce and ship liquefied natural gas, or LNG. The company needed Cabinet approval...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Margaritaville hotel planned for Beachwalk along Crystal Lagoon

A 130-room Margaritaville hotel is planned in Beachwalk, the master-planned community in St. Johns County along County Road 210. Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, announced Tuesday that it will develop the COMPASS by Margaritaville at Beachwalk along the community’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

USS Mason docks at new home port: Naval Station Mayport

More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning. Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville. The ship...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
wjct.org

165 protest abortion outside A Woman's Choice in Jacksonville

About 165 anti-abortion protesters demonstrated outside A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville on Monday, stopping traffic and blocking employees and patients from entering the clinic, the clinic said. Officers of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office allowed the protest to extend beyond public property into private parking lots, the clinic said in a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Sweet by Holly, the gourmet bakery, closes after 11 years

After initially announcing plans to relocate from St. Johns Town Center, a gourmet cake and cupcake bakery that garnered national attention via Food Network has permanently closed after 11 years. Sweet by Holly tried but ultimately failed to overcome challenges such as changing customer buying patterns and turn style-like staffing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

It's Election Day. Here's what's at stake.

The fate of a tax increase for Duval Schools will be decided today along with several local races. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting, which, depending on your party and location, will include races for local, state and congressional offices. In Duval, today will...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wjct.org

Former Teacher of the Year won't be prosecuted on abuse charge

The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute a former Duval County “Teacher of the Year” who was accused of child abuse. Caroline Lee, who was named “Teacher of the Year” at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts last year, was arrested in October 2021 and accused of striking a student in the face during a confrontation.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy