What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?Gayle Kurtzer-MeyersJacksonville, FL
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
wjct.org
Governor and cabinet approve LNG facility in Jacksonville
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal aimed at building a liquefied natural gas facility in Jacksonville. Eagle LNG Partners LLC plans to build the facility along the St. Johns River to produce and ship liquefied natural gas, or LNG. The company needed Cabinet approval...
wjct.org
Margaritaville hotel planned for Beachwalk along Crystal Lagoon
A 130-room Margaritaville hotel is planned in Beachwalk, the master-planned community in St. Johns County along County Road 210. Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, announced Tuesday that it will develop the COMPASS by Margaritaville at Beachwalk along the community’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon.
wjct.org
Gov. DeSantis suspends state prosecutor; RAISE Grant; Wayne Clark; THRIVE! Breakfast; local sports
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. DeSantis said the decision was made after Warren pledged not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or seeking gender-affirming care for minors. Warren sued in U.S. District Court, claiming that the governor violated his First...
wjct.org
USS Mason docks at new home port: Naval Station Mayport
More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning. Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville. The ship...
wjct.org
165 protest abortion outside A Woman's Choice in Jacksonville
About 165 anti-abortion protesters demonstrated outside A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville on Monday, stopping traffic and blocking employees and patients from entering the clinic, the clinic said. Officers of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office allowed the protest to extend beyond public property into private parking lots, the clinic said in a...
wjct.org
Florida’s transgender treatment rule takes effect, but legal challenges are planned
A legal fight is looming over a state rule that took effect Sunday ending Medicaid reimbursements for transgender care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-reassignment surgery. Attorneys representing individuals and groups plan to file a federal lawsuit challenging the rule, people involved in the anticipated case said in...
wjct.org
Sweet by Holly, the gourmet bakery, closes after 11 years
After initially announcing plans to relocate from St. Johns Town Center, a gourmet cake and cupcake bakery that garnered national attention via Food Network has permanently closed after 11 years. Sweet by Holly tried but ultimately failed to overcome challenges such as changing customer buying patterns and turn style-like staffing...
wjct.org
It's Election Day. Here's what's at stake.
The fate of a tax increase for Duval Schools will be decided today along with several local races. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting, which, depending on your party and location, will include races for local, state and congressional offices. In Duval, today will...
wjct.org
Former Teacher of the Year won't be prosecuted on abuse charge
The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute a former Duval County “Teacher of the Year” who was accused of child abuse. Caroline Lee, who was named “Teacher of the Year” at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts last year, was arrested in October 2021 and accused of striking a student in the face during a confrontation.
