FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
wjct.org
Corner Lot moves forward with residential development in North Jacksonville
Corner Lot announced it received rezoning to develop 16.4 acres at 12921 Duval Road, north of Interstate 295 and west of I-95 in North Jacksonville. It will start with a $73 million market-rate multifamily community. Plans call for eight four-story buildings consisting of 320 units on 11.95 acres. Read the...
wjct.org
Governor and cabinet approve LNG facility in Jacksonville
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal aimed at building a liquefied natural gas facility in Jacksonville. Eagle LNG Partners LLC plans to build the facility along the St. Johns River to produce and ship liquefied natural gas, or LNG. The company needed Cabinet approval...
wjct.org
Sweet by Holly, the gourmet bakery, closes after 11 years
After initially announcing plans to relocate from St. Johns Town Center, a gourmet cake and cupcake bakery that garnered national attention via Food Network has permanently closed after 11 years. Sweet by Holly tried but ultimately failed to overcome challenges such as changing customer buying patterns and turn style-like staffing...
wjct.org
A change of command at NAS Jacksonville
Naval Air Station Jacksonville has a new commanding officer who happens to know the Westside base well, since he's been its executive officer for 16 months. Executive Officer Capt. Marcos Cantu takes over command of the third-largest Navy base in the country as Capt. Jeffrey Hill relinquished that position during a Friday ceremony at the base.
wjct.org
Gov. DeSantis suspends state prosecutor; RAISE Grant; Wayne Clark; THRIVE! Breakfast; local sports
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. DeSantis said the decision was made after Warren pledged not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or seeking gender-affirming care for minors. Warren sued in U.S. District Court, claiming that the governor violated his First...
wjct.org
USS Mason docks at new home port: Naval Station Mayport
More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning. Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville. The ship...
wjct.org
165 protest abortion outside A Woman's Choice in Jacksonville
About 165 anti-abortion protesters demonstrated outside A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville on Monday, stopping traffic and blocking employees and patients from entering the clinic, the clinic said. Officers of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office allowed the protest to extend beyond public property into private parking lots, the clinic said in a...
wjct.org
It's Election Day. Here's what's at stake.
The fate of a tax increase for Duval Schools will be decided today along with several local races. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting, which, depending on your party and location, will include races for local, state and congressional offices. In Duval, today will...
