IGN
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Release Date Trailer
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam on November 2, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the story, farming life, secret gadgets you can use to help with farming, and the game's offline two-player co-op mode.
IGN
The First Descendant
Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
IGN
MultiVersus
A Morty from the Rick and Morty series has arrived in MultiVersus. Check out the gameplay trailer to see a Morty in action in this free-to-play, platform fighter game.
IGN
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Exclusive: Ravenbound Lets You Take Wing In a New Open-World Roguelite With Major Skyrim Vibes
A brand-new open-world roguelite is on the way, and it has some major Skyrim vibes based on its intial trailer. Titled Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction's newest game will let you take flight over its expansive world, which draws heavily from Scandinavian folklore. Ravenbound bills itself as having the "challenge of a...
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall Arrives in February With New Subclass, Map, and More
Bungie has revealed a ton of new information regarding Destiny 2's upcoming Lightfall expansion including a February 28 release date. Announced during its Destiny 2 Showcase 2022, Lightfall will mark "the beginning of the end" and is set to be the next major expansion that pushes Destiny 2's story and gameplay forward, featuring the game's second Darkness subclass called Stand.
IGN
How to Get the True Ending
There are a number of endings available within Digimon Survive, but only one is considered the "True" ending. For what is essentially the best ending, it only makes sense that you have to ensure everyone makes it out alive. This page acts as a guide to break down the requirements...
IGN
Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from thin animal bones. The feather fletchings add distance and accuracy to the standard bone arrow."
IGN
Outbreak Island: Pendulum
Take a look at the world, some terrifying enemies, and more, in this action-packed trailer for Outbreak Island: Pendulum, a free version of Outbreak Island. Take on these enemies and explore the mysterious island in the survival game Outbreak Island: Pendulum, available now on Steam.
IGN
Candace Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace Release Date? Candace is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around. Since she is an upcoming character, the information on this page is unconfirmed.
IGN
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
IGN
Leaks Reveals PlayStation State of Play Event for September 2022
PlayStation State of Play is an event that every PlayStation console owner waits for. This the event where all the titles coming to the platform are either announced or released. The previous State of Play event took place on June 2, 2022 and we received a lot of information for the new PSVR 2 titles, a Street Fighter reveal and more information about the next Final Fantasy instalment.
IGN
Vampire Academy Season 1 Official Trailer
From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first. The series will premiere the first 4 episodes on Peacock on September 15, 2022, with the remaining 6 episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
IGN
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
IGN
Becoming Thane
After you kill the Dragon in the Main Quest Dragon Rising, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater decides to give you the title of Thane of Whiterun, giving you a housecarl (Lydia), and allowing you to purchase property in the city. Guards will also think twice before arresting you if you inform them you are the Thane.
IGN
Marred Leather Shield
"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
IGN
Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from animal bones. The tip is daubed with venom. Afflicts targets with poison. Craftable item. The addition of fletching enables more precise shots that can travel farther."
IGN
The Witcher Wiki Guide
This page of our The Witcher Wiki Guide offers walkthroughs to all of the quests in The Witcher. Whether you're looking for main quests.
