IGN
Vampire Academy Season 1 Official Trailer
From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first. The series will premiere the first 4 episodes on Peacock on September 15, 2022, with the remaining 6 episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.
IGN
Romantic Killer Manga Getting Netflix Anime Adaptation
Wataru Momose’s Romantic Killer manga is set to get an anime adaptation on Netflix, which will release worldwide on the streaming platform on October 27, 2022. “A high school girl refusing to be in love meets a wizard determined to make her fall in love. An epic battle begins!” announces the teaser video Netflix uploaded on its anime YouTube channel.
IGN
Lost Footage of the American Version of Sailor Moon Has Been Discovered
Before Sailor Moon debuted on American televisions, there was almost an Americanized version of the classic anime series, known in the fandom as Saban Moon. And now, nearly 30 years later, YouTuber Ray Mona has uncovered the pilot episode of the American "magical girl" series that never was, The Verge reported.
IGN
Paprika Getting Live-Action Series On Amazon Studios
Yasutaka Tsutsui's novel Paprika is getting a live-action adaptation, with Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan helming the project for Amazon Studios and Hivemind. According to Deadline, the mind-bending 1993 techno-thriller novel will be turned into a live-action series, telling the story of Atsuko Chiba (aka Paprika), a gifted researcher in the developing field of dream monitoring and intervention as a form of psychotherapy.
IGN
The Last of Us TV Series on HBO Gets a First Look Teaser
HBO has revealed the first teaser for the upcoming TV series adaptation of The Last of Us and it features Pedro Pascal's Joel, Bella Ramsey's Ellie, and more. You can check out the first look by skipping to 1:40 in the teaser below for HBO's upcoming shows. Alongside The Last of Us, you can see footage from The Idol, Succession, The White Lotus, The White House Plumbers, Industry, and more.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
IGN
House of the Dragon: This Targaryen Secret Changes Game of Thrones Forever | Canon Fodder
Game of Thrones is back in a big way with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a new series set in Westeros 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and the Song of Ice and Fire fans already know so well. House of the Dragon is the story of a great conflict that weakened Targaryen rule and erased most of the living dragons from existence. But will House of the Dragon win fans back after the finale for Game of Thrones? Join host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Candace Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace Release Date? Candace is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around. Since she is an upcoming character, the information on this page is unconfirmed.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
IGN
Breaking: Watch This Intense Exclusive Clip from the John Boyega Hostage Thriller
Star Wars and Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega leaves the fantastical behind for the fact-based in the upcoming drama thriller Breaking. As you can tell from IGN’s exclusive clip via the player above and the embed below, Breaking casts Boyega as a desperate Marine veteran who takes bank employees hostage in an attempt to get the support he’s been denied from Veterans Affairs.
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
IGN
How to Get the True Ending
There are a number of endings available within Digimon Survive, but only one is considered the "True" ending. For what is essentially the best ending, it only makes sense that you have to ensure everyone makes it out alive. This page acts as a guide to break down the requirements...
IGN
Exclusive: Ravenbound Lets You Take Wing In a New Open-World Roguelite With Major Skyrim Vibes
A brand-new open-world roguelite is on the way, and it has some major Skyrim vibes based on its intial trailer. Titled Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction's newest game will let you take flight over its expansive world, which draws heavily from Scandinavian folklore. Ravenbound bills itself as having the "challenge of a...
IGN
Entertainment
Destiny 2 - Epic Games Store Launch, Fortnite, and Fall Guys Crossover Trailer. Destiny 2 is available now on the Epic Games Store, featuring the Destiny 2: 30th Anniversary pack for free for a limited time. Additionally, Destiny 2 is getting a collaboration with Fall Guys and Fortnite. Check out the trailer to see what to expect, featuring new cosmetics and more.
IGN
Thor: Love and Thunder Comes to Disney Plus Next Month
Disney has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be available on Disney+ starting September 8, with the date now acting as its new Disney+ Day. The move keeps up Disney's recent trend to bring its Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters to the streaming service just a couple of months after their cinema debut, as Thor: Love and Thunder only hit theatres on July 8.
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall Arrives in February With New Subclass, Map, and More
Bungie has revealed a ton of new information regarding Destiny 2's upcoming Lightfall expansion including a February 28 release date. Announced during its Destiny 2 Showcase 2022, Lightfall will mark "the beginning of the end" and is set to be the next major expansion that pushes Destiny 2's story and gameplay forward, featuring the game's second Darkness subclass called Stand.
IGN
Sony Being Sued for £5 Billion Over PlayStation Store Prices
Sony is being sued for £5 billion ($5.9 billion) over the price of its online PlayStation Store prices, which the plaintiff claiming Sony is over-charging consumers and abusing its position as the primary seller of PlayStation games digitally. As reported by Sky News, consumer rights advocate Alex Neill -...
IGN
The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge
Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
