Philadelphia, PA

Stratocaster
5d ago

These fine young lads were simply exercising their god given 2nd amendment rights. Go easy on them, its in the constitution!!

CBS Philly

Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot Tuesday after midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Krasner
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

7-year-old boy shot while playing video games inside house in East Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say multiple shots were fired into a home in Philadelphia's East Germantown section and struck a 7-year old boy in the right leg on Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Collom Street.The boy is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital.Officials say the boy was in a second floor bedroom playing video games when he was struck from a shot outside the home. His mother was also in the home at the time, but police do not believe they were the targets.Police say their ballistic evidence so far consists of four spent shells casings. Those casings appear to be connected to four holes that were found in the house, authorities say. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area can aid their investigation.Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The press conference will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at least 16 times on basketball court at East Mt. Airy playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after more than a dozen bullets went flying at an East Mt. Airy playground. Detectives at the Philadelphia Police Department are reviewing surveillance video for clues as they search for one or more assailants.Meanwhile, the shooting has people who live in the area wondering whether the playground is safe to bring their kids to.At Pleasant Playground in East Mt. Airy, about a dozen kids from a summer camp played on the basketball court just 12 hours after a man was wounded in a shooting there."It's devastating. You know, our kids...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

