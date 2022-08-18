PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say multiple shots were fired into a home in Philadelphia's East Germantown section and struck a 7-year old boy in the right leg on Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Collom Street.The boy is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital.Officials say the boy was in a second floor bedroom playing video games when he was struck from a shot outside the home. His mother was also in the home at the time, but police do not believe they were the targets.Police say their ballistic evidence so far consists of four spent shells casings. Those casings appear to be connected to four holes that were found in the house, authorities say. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area can aid their investigation.Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO