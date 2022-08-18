Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs
Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Luke Bard: Gets call-up
The Yankees recalled Bard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for Albert Abreu, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Bard has yet to debut for New York after being claimed off waivers earlier this month, but he previously made eight relief appearances at the big-league level with the Rays in 2022, logging a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 14 innings.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Sunday
Harrison is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The veteran will receive a breather after he started each of the past 11 games while slashing .286/.318/.310 over that stretch. Romy Gonzalez will spell Harrison at the keystone and will bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Moves up to majors
The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Frias will give Arizona some much-needed length out of the bullpen in the series finale after five relievers were needed to cover the final 3.2 innings of Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis. One of those relievers, Edwin Uceta, was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Frias, who is expected to work in a low-leverage role for the duration of his stay in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Named Tuesday's starter
Walker (back) will start Tuesday against the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Walker exited his start against Atlanta last Tuesday due to back spasms and was unable to start Sunday, but he'll return to action after receiving a few additional days of rest. The right-hander has had mixed results since the All-Star break, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 20.2 innings over five starts.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tomas Nido: May require rehab assignment
Nido (illness) may require a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Nido was expected back for the team's weekend series against the Phillies, though he is not yet ready to return. He's been sidelined since Aug. 13, so he likely wouldn't need a long rehab stint prior to returning.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Heads back to minors
Diaz was returned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's win over the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Diaz was called up as the 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic but didn't enter the matchup. He'll head back to Norfolk, where he's slashed .238/.327/.343 with four homers, 29 runs, 21 RBI and seven steals over 25 games.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kervin Castro: Optioned to Triple-A
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Castro will head back to Iowa after getting called up Aug. 3. While in the big leagues, the 23-year-old allowed seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four over 7.2 innings in six appearances. Javier Assad was called up from Triple-A to replace him on the roster and start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sharp for first win
Falter (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Falter struggled through the first inning, hitting a batter, handing out two free passes and also throwing...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Goes on Triple-A IL
Triple-A Iowa placed Schwindel on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified issue, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports. After being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 8, Schwindel went 6-for-19 with three doubles in five games for Iowa before going on the IL. Though details on the nature of his absence are scarce at the moment, it'll at least temporarily push back Schwindel's timeline for rejoining the big club.
