Cyclist biking across country for good cause makes stop in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - A cyclist biking across the country for a good cause made a stop in Chester County Thursday morning. Glenn Frommer is living with polycystic kidney disease and is raising money to fund research because there's no cure.

Frommer left San Francisco on May 1. Since then he has cycled more than 4,400 miles.

Frommer told Eyewitness News Thursday morning that his ride through Pennsylvania has been the highlight of his trip, so far.

"Very sharp climbs so amazing speed, great roads. There have been a lot of dedicated bike trails, so the state of Pennsylvania did an incredible job in supporting the cycling community," Frommer said.

Frommer is planning to end the ride on Sept. 2 in Cape Cod where he plans to dip his tire into the Atlantic Ocean.

He has raised more than half a million dollars for the PKD Foundation and hopes to raise at least $77,000 more.