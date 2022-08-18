Read full article on original website
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs
Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Moves up to majors
The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Frias will give Arizona some much-needed length out of the bullpen in the series finale after five relievers were needed to cover the final 3.2 innings of Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis. One of those relievers, Edwin Uceta, was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Frias, who is expected to work in a low-leverage role for the duration of his stay in Arizona.
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sharp for first win
Falter (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Falter struggled through the first inning, hitting a batter, handing out two free passes and also throwing...
Tigers place 2B Jonathan Schoop (ankle) on IL
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right ankle sprain. He got
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Sunday
Harrison is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The veteran will receive a breather after he started each of the past 11 games while slashing .286/.318/.310 over that stretch. Romy Gonzalez will spell Harrison at the keystone and will bat eighth.
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Named Tuesday's starter
Walker (back) will start Tuesday against the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Walker exited his start against Atlanta last Tuesday due to back spasms and was unable to start Sunday, but he'll return to action after receiving a few additional days of rest. The right-hander has had mixed results since the All-Star break, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 20.2 innings over five starts.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Records RBI in win
Moustakas went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates. Moustakas recorded an RBI single in the ninth off lefty reliever Eric Stout to augment the Reds' lead to five. The third baseman has struggled mightily, slashing .056/.150/.056 in 18 at-bats over the seven games prior to his stint on the 10-day IL (calf). Despite the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, the 33-year-old has performed better on the road with a .671 OPS in 128 at-bats compared to a .554 OPS in 111 at-bats at home.
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Heads back to minors
Diaz was returned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's win over the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Diaz was called up as the 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic but didn't enter the matchup. He'll head back to Norfolk, where he's slashed .238/.327/.343 with four homers, 29 runs, 21 RBI and seven steals over 25 games.
Astros' Trey Mancini: Retreats to bench
Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. With Yordan Alvarez being eased back into the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter following a one-game absence after experiencing shortness of breath Friday, Mancini will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end. Assuming Alvarez comes out of Sunday's contest feeling fine, he should see more work in left field in the wake of Aledmys Diaz's (groin) move to the injured list, which should pave the way for Mancini to pick up regular starts at DH.
Cubs' Kervin Castro: Optioned to Triple-A
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Castro will head back to Iowa after getting called up Aug. 3. While in the big leagues, the 23-year-old allowed seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four over 7.2 innings in six appearances. Javier Assad was called up from Triple-A to replace him on the roster and start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
