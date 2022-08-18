The Cardinals recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis and will designate him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs. The rookie southpaw will technically be available for both ends of the twin bill, but the Cardinals will presumably save him for the second game, when Jake Woodford is scheduled to start. Since Woodford covered 1.1 innings in relief just two days ago, he'll presumably be on a limited pitch count in the spot start, potentially setting the stage for Liberatore to piggyback him as a multi-inning reliever. In seven appearances (six starts) for the big club this season, Liberatore has provided a 5.33 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB over 27 innings.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO