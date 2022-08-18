ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Friends Won't Believe You Got These 35 Finds On Amazon

Amazon is chock-full of good finds, be it fashion or homeware, that your friends won't believe you had shipped via Prime to your front door. Whether you're looking for affordable dupes of high-end items or just the next trendy item from TikTok, you can get it at Amazon. We've rounded up our top picks of finds we think people would be surprised to find out you bought from the major retailer. Whether it's a matching set for a go to night out outfit or a set of colorful wine glasses, this list is full of lots of finds varying amongst budgets and styles.
Ariana Grande launches God Is A Woman body care collection

Ariana Grande steps into body care with the God Is A Woman body line. The new collection, which drops exclusively on ulta.com on Aug. 22 and hits Ulta shelves on Aug. 28, includes a body scrub, body cream, body oil and travel spray. Learn more about the star's first body care line.
