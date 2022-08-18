Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Fire closes Airport Road in South Burlington, need help finding missing pets
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Airport Road in South Burlington is closed at Airport Drive and Williston Road due to a structure fire at 40 Airport Road. The South Burlington Police Department announced the closure at 4:24 p.m. on Monday. A photo from the South Burlington Fire Department's Facebook page...
WCAX
Fire damages South Burlington condo building
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It happened on Airport Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters say crews quickly began checking for people inside, venting the roof and battling the flames. South Burlington firefighters say...
Short Staffing Closes the Bearded Frog in Shelburne
The Bearded Frog served its final meals on August 18. The Shelburne restaurant is unlikely to reopen, according to Dickie Austin and Andrea Cousineau, co-operators for the restaurant’s owner, Vergennes Restaurant Group. The two will continue to run the group’s Black Sheep Bistro and Park Squeeze, both in Vergennes.
WCAX
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a credit union in June 2021. Authorities say Donald McCandless was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to rob the Vermont Federal Credit Union in Burlington. According to court documents, McCandless...
mynbc5.com
Safety concerns grow amid college move in week in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington will grow by about 13,000 this week, as students from the University of Vermont and Champlain College move in to begin their fall semester. This year, an added safety concern is on the minds of many with the recent uptick in gunfire...
mynbc5.com
Trapped tractor-trailer backs up traffic on the notch road
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A tractor-trailer driver was fined on Tuesday after he got stuck attempting to drive through the Notch road. The driver, Kevin Drayton, got stuck while traveling south on Route 108 toward Stowe around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Drayton disobeyed the road signs telling commercial...
mynbc5.com
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
WCAX
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
WCAX
One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
WCAX
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
mynbc5.com
First responders in Williston rescue man who hit his head near Overlook Park
WILLISTON, Vt. — First responders in Williston rescued a man who fell and hit his head while walking along a trail near Overlook Park on Monday morning. The Williston Fire Department said the man was walking with two friends on trails near Essex Road on the way to go fishing when he lost his footing and hit his head.
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
WCAX
Police investigating stabbing at Plattsburgh motel
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a weekend stabbing at a motel in the town of Plattsburgh. It happened at the Beacon Motel on Route 9 at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple cuts on his forearms and chest. Investigators say...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Underhill
Sitting at the base of Mount Mansfield in Chittenden County is Underhill, Vermont. "We marvel at it all the time. How do we end up with a place like this?" said Paul Chamberlain, owner of Chamberlin's Garden & Farm Market in Underhill. "That's why I would never want to leave."
mynbc5.com
Amtrak passengers welcome chance to relax on new route through Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The new Amtrak Ethan Allen Express line to New York City has been running for almost a month. In addition to being a return to the rails for Middlebury, passengers said they love taking the opportunity to slow down and relax on the train. One passenger...
WCAX
In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WCAX
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
