Chittenden County, VT

WCAX

Fire damages South Burlington condo building

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It happened on Airport Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters say crews quickly began checking for people inside, venting the roof and battling the flames. South Burlington firefighters say...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Short Staffing Closes the Bearded Frog in Shelburne

The Bearded Frog served its final meals on August 18. The Shelburne restaurant is unlikely to reopen, according to Dickie Austin and Andrea Cousineau, co-operators for the restaurant’s owner, Vergennes Restaurant Group. The two will continue to run the group’s Black Sheep Bistro and Park Squeeze, both in Vergennes.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a credit union in June 2021. Authorities say Donald McCandless was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to rob the Vermont Federal Credit Union in Burlington. According to court documents, McCandless...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Restaurants
Chittenden, VT
Williston, VT
Vermont State
Williston, VT
Vermont Food & Drinks
Vermont Lifestyle
Chittenden County, VT
mynbc5.com

Safety concerns grow amid college move in week in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington will grow by about 13,000 this week, as students from the University of Vermont and Champlain College move in to begin their fall semester. This year, an added safety concern is on the minds of many with the recent uptick in gunfire...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Trapped tractor-trailer backs up traffic on the notch road

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A tractor-trailer driver was fined on Tuesday after he got stuck attempting to drive through the Notch road. The driver, Kevin Drayton, got stuck while traveling south on Route 108 toward Stowe around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Drayton disobeyed the road signs telling commercial...
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation

IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
IRASBURG, VT
WCAX

Burlington police investigating shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield

A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police investigating stabbing at Plattsburgh motel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a weekend stabbing at a motel in the town of Plattsburgh. It happened at the Beacon Motel on Route 9 at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple cuts on his forearms and chest. Investigators say...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Underhill

Sitting at the base of Mount Mansfield in Chittenden County is Underhill, Vermont. "We marvel at it all the time. How do we end up with a place like this?" said Paul Chamberlain, owner of Chamberlin's Garden & Farm Market in Underhill. "That's why I would never want to leave."
UNDERHILL, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953

Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
WILLISTON, VT

