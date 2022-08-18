ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

WTHR

1 dead in Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon ET in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near North County Road 800 East, in Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver arrested for OWI after weekend box truck crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A box truck driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after an early-morning crash in Carmel over the weekend. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a box truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 when it left the roadway and crashed through a bridge wall, falling onto the road below, 136th Street, the Carmel Police Department said.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37

BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
BEDFORD, IN
The Exponent

Student arrested after following women home

A Purdue student was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly followed two women home and harassed them. Ulysses Hennelly, 19, reportedly said “hi” to two women on the street and became upset when they didn’t want to invite him into their apartment on Andrew Place, said West Lafayette Police Captain Adam Ferguson. Hennelly then followed the two to their apartment and stood outside the door and threw bottles at it.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
#Indiana State Police
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning

A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
LAFAYETTE, IN
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

18-year-old shot, killed in the street on Indy’s east side

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the person killed as 18-year-old Aaron Webb. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University

Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
