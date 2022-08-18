The Washington quarterback competition is over. Michael Penix Jr. is the Huskies’ QB1. Washington made the news official Tuesday, announcing Penix beat out Dylan Morris for the starting job. He transferred to UW over the offseason after spending the last four years at Indiana, including an impressive 2020 season when the Hoosiers went 6-2 in the COVID-19-impacted campaign. That year, Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns in six appearances for Indiana.

