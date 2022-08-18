Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Has a Yakima gas station owners plan to lower prices worked?
The owner of a Yakima gas station is on a one-man mission to try to lower gas prices. A week and a half after he lowered his prices, the question is did it work?. Tall Men's has maintained their price of $4.29 for the last week and a half, which is about 30 cents lower than the average in Yakima.
KIMA TV
Yakima is a small town with big tractor history
Yakima -- John Deere is now a huge tractor manufacturer, but back in the early 1900's, a man in Yakima helped make the name what it has become today. Jesse Lindeman moved to Yakima from Iowa and bought a lumber company for a whopping $158 in 1920. Soon after, Lindeman...
KIMA TV
Fire burning in Toppenish car lot
TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
KIMA TV
Quarantine enacted to stop the spread of Japanese beetles
GRANDVIEW-- The Washington State Department of Agriculture has adopted a Japanese beetle quarantine rule effective Sept. 15. WSDA says potted plants, grass clippings, and leaves will be restricted from going outside the Grandview area in an effort to prevent the spread of the invasive species. To date, the WSDA has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Annual pioneer power show in Union Gap brought new attractions this year
YAKIMA -- A highly anticipated show at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum attracted folks from all over today. For the second year, the pioneer show brought in vintage snow mobiles. However, this year, they followed the tractors in a parade around the crowd to show them off in action. They...
KIMA TV
Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail
YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
KIMA TV
Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
KIMA TV
Police still trying to identify burned body in Wapato
WAPATO—It’s been days since police found a burned body next to a burned car in Wapato. Investigators are still trying to figure out who that victim is. Last Thursday, police found the man’s body partially burned next to a torched car on the 100 block of Progressive Road. Officials say it was a homicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Two juveniles injured in drive-by-shooting; suspects behind bars
MABTON, Wash. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by-shooting that left two juveniles injured in Mabton Sunday night. According to Mabton Police, officers received reports of shots fired near Fern St and 6th St at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and...
KIMA TV
Union Gap police ask for help in identifying man for ongoing murder investigation
UNION GAP -- Union Gap police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in their ongoing murder investigation. On July 4, a couple in their 80s were murdered in their home in Union Gap. Since then, officials have not had any updates or leads on the investigation.
Comments / 0