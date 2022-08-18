ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Has a Yakima gas station owners plan to lower prices worked?

The owner of a Yakima gas station is on a one-man mission to try to lower gas prices. A week and a half after he lowered his prices, the question is did it work?. Tall Men's has maintained their price of $4.29 for the last week and a half, which is about 30 cents lower than the average in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima is a small town with big tractor history

Yakima -- John Deere is now a huge tractor manufacturer, but back in the early 1900's, a man in Yakima helped make the name what it has become today. Jesse Lindeman moved to Yakima from Iowa and bought a lumber company for a whopping $158 in 1920. Soon after, Lindeman...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Fire burning in Toppenish car lot

TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Quarantine enacted to stop the spread of Japanese beetles

GRANDVIEW-- The Washington State Department of Agriculture has adopted a Japanese beetle quarantine rule effective Sept. 15. WSDA says potted plants, grass clippings, and leaves will be restricted from going outside the Grandview area in an effort to prevent the spread of the invasive species. To date, the WSDA has...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
KIMA TV

Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police still trying to identify burned body in Wapato

WAPATO—It’s been days since police found a burned body next to a burned car in Wapato. Investigators are still trying to figure out who that victim is. Last Thursday, police found the man’s body partially burned next to a torched car on the 100 block of Progressive Road. Officials say it was a homicide.
WAPATO, WA
#Parks Recreation#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Lions Pool
KIMA TV

Two juveniles injured in drive-by-shooting; suspects behind bars

MABTON, Wash. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by-shooting that left two juveniles injured in Mabton Sunday night. According to Mabton Police, officers received reports of shots fired near Fern St and 6th St at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area and...
MABTON, WA

