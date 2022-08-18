ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold Somewhere In Texas: Are You A Winner?

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The $66 million Powerball jackpot will keep rolling — but not before a lucky Texan can claim his or her big prize!

A $50,000 ticket was sold somewhere in Texas , according to KDAF . The winning ticket matched four of the five winning Powerball numbers (23-28-41-50-55) and the Powerball number (24).

In total, over 23,500 Texans won at least $4 in Wednesday's (August 17) drawing. Fifty-five residents won $100, and 20 of those were able to double their money with the Power Play.

The next Powerball jackpot is an estimated $80,000 (cash value: $46.4 million). The drawing will be held Saturday (August 20).

In more Texas lottery news, a Mission resident claimed a $1 million lottery prize in the Million Dollar Loteria game. A Groves resident also claimed a $1 million lottery prize in the $1,000,000 FRENZY game.

Furthermore, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28). A woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend. An Arlington resident also claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.

