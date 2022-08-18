Read full article on original website
Woman stabbed man with steak knife in his heart in Cicero home, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A woman accused of attacking a man stabbed him in the heart with a steak knife, police said in court documents. Mark A. Crawford, 40, of Cicero was stabbed by April Barbagallo, 28, of Cicero at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at Barbagallo’s home at 6210 Pebble St., police said.
Man arrested after stabbing 3 family members, sending 2 to a hospital, Syracuse police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three family members, sending two to a hospital, Sunday night. Raheim Stephens, 39, was found by officers at 11:43 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Syracuse police tase 15-year-old boy who had gun; teen arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy with a gun was tasered during a struggle with a Syracuse police officer before he was arrested Friday, police said. An officer heard gunshots at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Shonnard Street, according to Syracuse police, who posted about the arrest on Facebook.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
29-year-old man dies after shooting on North Side in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the emergency room of a hospital after a shooting on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Street for a reported shooting, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. That’s near the intersection of North State Street and James Street.
ithaca.com
Newfield Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Dankie’s Glass Shop
On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested following ‘physical altercation’
A Town of Cuyler woman was arrested Sunday morning following a ‘physical altercation’ with two adult victims, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on West Keeney Road in Cuyler around 9 a.m. for a domestic complaint.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Animal Abuse
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (8/18) of David E. Merkley Jr., age 31 of Lyons following an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies arrested Lyons following an incident where he caused injury to a domestic animal. He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Carrying Animal in a Cruel Manner. It is alleged that after a cat scratched him, he put the animal in a bag and shook it.
Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
Police- Tattoos Might Help Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says tattoos might help identify this Mohawk Valley Crime Stopper Wanted Person of the Week. 47-year-old Michael A. Rios is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic. Karcic says the local man is wanted on warrants from several local communities.
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
cnycentral.com
"Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno appointed Honorary Police Officer at Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Hulk is now an honorary police officer with the Syracuse Police Department. Lou Ferrigno who is known for his television role as “The Hulk” was in town Monday shooting a movie called “The Hermit.”. The actor and bodybuilder was appointed as an...
Shots fired at restaurant employee
Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
