Auburn, NY

Syracuse.com

29-year-old man dies after shooting on North Side in Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the emergency room of a hospital after a shooting on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Street for a reported shooting, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. That’s near the intersection of North State Street and James Street.
ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Dankie’s Glass Shop

On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested following ‘physical altercation’

A Town of Cuyler woman was arrested Sunday morning following a ‘physical altercation’ with two adult victims, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on West Keeney Road in Cuyler around 9 a.m. for a domestic complaint.
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged with Animal Abuse

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (8/18) of David E. Merkley Jr., age 31 of Lyons following an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies arrested Lyons following an incident where he caused injury to a domestic animal. He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Carrying Animal in a Cruel Manner. It is alleged that after a cat scratched him, he put the animal in a bag and shook it.
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
cortlandvoice.com

NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
Syracuse.com

Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
