Davenport (IA) vs Hagerstown (IN) at Little League Baseball World Series score, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online (8/18/2022)

Hagerstown, IN vs Hollidaysburg, PA free live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch Little League Baseball World Series online without cable (8/23/2022)
Two solid teams will be fighting for their playoff lives today when Great Lakes representative of Hagerstown, Indiana face Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania of the Mid-Atlantic Region on Day 7 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. This game takes place at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 23 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus.
