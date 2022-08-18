Davenport (IA) vs Hagerstown (IN) at Little League Baseball World Series score, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online (8/18/2022)

Two solid teams will be fighting for their playoff lives today when Great Lakes representative of Hagerstown, Indiana face Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania of the Mid-Atlantic Region on Day 7 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. This game takes place at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 23 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO