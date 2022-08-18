ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

South Korean Official Proposes Alternative Military Service for K-Pop Band BTS

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fprVe_0hMFxebE00

K-pop sensations Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS are at a crossroads. In South Korea, it is customary for men to begin serving a 21-month term in the military by 28 years of age. Currently, three of the seven BTS members are 28 years of age or older (Jin, Suga, and J-Hope) and have already received accommodations for more time before beginning service.

Jin, specifically, was granted accommodations due to his status as a “pop-culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world.”

So, with these duties to their home country looming right at the peak of their popularity, South Korean officials are considering additional alternative options for the superstars.

Busan city Mayor, Park Heong-joon, in particular, has proposed a different path for the members of BTS. “If BTS is allowed alternative military service, its members will be assigned with national duties as heavy as military service and will serve the nation in their unique capacity,” Park told Yonhap News Agency, a South Korean news agency based in Seoul.

More specifically, these alternative duties would include the BTS members serving as public relations ambassadors for South Korea to promote the country’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. According to the Seoul news outlet, Busan, South Korea, is currently competing with cities in Italy and Saudi Arabia for the World Expo bid.

Officials have yet to confirm or deny Mayor Park Heong-joon’s proposal.

In an earlier interview on the topic, V said, “I’m sure it will work out so that we can continue to see ARMY [BTS’s fanbase]. About military service or what will happen, we haven’t discussed it in the specifics amongst ourselves, but I’m sure it’ll work out eventually.”

Photo Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Comments / 8

Related
nationalinterest.org

South Korea Offers to Buy North Korea’s Nukes

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol announced Monday that he had offered Pyongyang a comprehensive long-term aid and investment package in exchange for its gradual denuclearization. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol announced Monday that he had offered Pyongyang a comprehensive long-term aid and investment package in exchange for its gradual denuclearization....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Military Service#K Pop#South Korean#K Pop Band Bts#Yonhap News Agency
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy